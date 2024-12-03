Sonu Nigam backs Aditya Shankar’s musical debut ‘Shikayat Hai’

Mumbai– Sonu Nigam has unveiled the much-anticipated debut single “Shikayat Hai” by singer and composer Aditya Shankar.

Written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, the track features dynamic performances by Zaid Darbar and Mishhti, bringing together some of the most iconic names in the music and entertainment industry. Directed by Raajeev Waliya and produced by Shadab Khan, the track unfolds like a heartfelt love letter, making it a perfect treat for hopeless romantics and music enthusiasts alike.

Talking about his debut song, Aditya shared, “Every artist dreams of making it big, but only a few are fortunate enough to see their dreams become a reality. I feel blessed to be one of them, as my dream debut is finally happening. From the music label to the star cast, lyricist, producer, director, music producer, mixing engineer and more each and every one of them are maestros in their own field and are my personal favourites. I had manifested working with all of them on some or the other project and I’m grateful that it’s happened with my dream debut.”

Zaid Darbar called being a part of “Shikayat Hai” an incredible journey. He shared that the song is a beautiful blend of emotions. “From the heartfelt music and lyrics to the captivating visuals, every element of this project has been crafted with so much love and passion. This track is going to hit hearts in all the right places.Trust me, this is one song you’ll have on repeat.”

Sonu Nigam added, “The song is packed with emotions and showcases his incredible musical heritage. I’m sure it will resonate with listeners and mark the beginning of a bright journey for him in the music industry.”

For the unversed, Aditya Shankar is the grandson of the legendary Sufi maestro Shankarji of the iconic Shankar-Shambhu duo and son of renowned singer-composer Ram Shankar.

Aditya has worked as an audio production head for popular TV reality shows like “The Kapil Sharma Show,” “Indian Idol,” “Superstar Singer,” “India’s Got Talent,” and “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.”

His notable compositions include the short film “Hichki” by Maniesh Paul, “Doctor’s Mahan” (dedicated to healthcare heroes during COVID-19), “Yaad Piya Ki Aaye,” sung by Salman Ali and Sneha Shankar, and susic for Sony TV’s “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.” (IANS)