Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal gets into ‘puchka’ and ‘panipuri’ debate, Big B intervenes

Mumbai– Legendary actor Amitabh gets into a fun banter with singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam as he explains them about ‘panipuri and puchka’

On Wednesday, the ‘Sholay’ actor posted the latest promo of his iconic game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati: Season 16’ on Instagram in which he was seen interacting with renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam.

The promo starts with Sonu Nigam expressing his love for panipuri which starts as, “Panipuri toh mera happy food hai” to which Shreya interrupts and says “paanipuri se bhi ek better cheez hai wo hai puchka” to which Sonu says, “Mujhe panipuri zyada pasand hai”. After which, Big B enters into a debate and makes it a fun banter between them.

The, ‘Kaalia’ actor said, “Wahi cheez hai wo, ek jagah puchka bolte hai aur ek jagah panipuri”. Sonu tries to correct Big B, “Nahi sir, farak hai sir, puchka ka taste alag hai, panipuri ka taste alag hai aur golgappe ka taste alag hai sir”. Shreya enters the conversation and says, “But puchka wins”

Later, Big B explains, “Nahi nahi aisi baat nahi hai, puchka naam pada aise kyunki jab golgappa saamne aata hai na toh jaise anguli maarte hai naa phaadne ke liye phacchh se awaaz aati hai” which left everyone laughing joyously.

The new season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ premiered on August 12, 2024 and is currently available on Sony TV and Sony LIV.

On the work front, Big B was last featured in Nag Ashwin’s directorial ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ as the immortal Ashwatthama. The sci-fi thriller also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobana in pivotal roles.

The music of the film was done by Santhosh Narayanan and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film was bankrolled by C. Aswini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

He will be next seen in Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’, helmed by ‘Jai Bhim’ fame director TJ Gnanavel.

The film will also feature Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh in crucial roles.

‘Vettaiyan’ will make its grand debut on big screens on October 10, 2024, which is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. (IANS)