Sonia Gandhi in Stable Condition, Under Observation for Stomach-Related Issues: Hospital

New Delhi– Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is in stable condition and under close observation after being admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday night due to stomach-related discomfort, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

The 78-year-old former Congress president is being monitored in the hospital’s Department of Surgical Gastroenterology.

“Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9:00 PM yesterday (June 15) under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable, and doctors are closely observing her condition,” said Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

This marks Gandhi’s second hospitalization this month. On June 7, she underwent an MRI at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla after experiencing restlessness. Her blood pressure was found to be slightly elevated, but doctors confirmed she was otherwise stable.

Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said Gandhi was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up due to minor health concerns. Upon learning of her condition, CM Sukhu reportedly cut short a visit to Una and returned to Shimla.

Earlier this year, Sonia Gandhi was also admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a brief stay in February, again for stomach-related issues. She was discharged after a day under the care of gastroenterology specialists.

In September 2022, Gandhi traveled to the United States for a medical check-up that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The trip caused her to miss a portion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that year.

Shortly before departing for the U.S. in 2022, she had authorized a major organizational reshuffle within the Congress party. News of that visit was shared by party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who also thanked well-wishers for their support on social media. (Source: IANS)