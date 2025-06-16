JJ Spaun Stuns Field with Late Birdies to Win U.S. Open; Aaron Rai Finishes T-33

- Advertisement -

Oakmont, USA– JJ Spaun delivered a sensational finish at Oakmont Country Club to win the 125th U.S. Open, birdieing the final two holes to claim the biggest title of his career and cement his status as a major champion.

The 36-year-old Californian, who entered the final round one stroke behind leader Sam Burns, endured a brutal start with five bogeys in the first six holes. Yet on a day when scoring was exceptionally difficult due to wet course conditions, Spaun kept himself in the hunt and mounted an extraordinary comeback.

Trailing Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who had posted a brilliant 2-under 68 to set the clubhouse lead at 1-over, Spaun reached the par-4 17th tied for the lead. He unleashed a 314-yard drive and converted a clutch birdie to take the outright lead.

On the 18th green, needing two putts from 65 feet for the win, Spaun rolled in the tournament’s longest putt for a dramatic closing birdie and a 2-over 72, finishing at 1-under 279 — the only player to break par. His two-stroke victory marked his first major championship and second PGA Tour title.

As the final putt dropped, Spaun raised both arms, tossed his putter, and embraced caddie Mark Carens in celebration. He had ended the previous season ranked No. 119 in the world, but now stands among golf’s elite.

Meanwhile, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai carded a final-round 73 to finish tied for 33rd after opening with three consecutive rounds of 72. Indian-American Akshay Bhatia missed the cut, and Sahith Theegala withdrew before the event due to a neck injury.

Spaun’s victory came as other contenders faltered. Burns, who had a two-shot lead on the 11th tee, imploded with a double bogey after hitting from a soaked patch of fairway he believed warranted relief. He finished with a 78. Veteran Adam Scott, in contention to become the first player in over a decade to win majors 11 years apart, collapsed down the stretch with a 79, tying for 12th.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland posted a 73 to finish solo third, watching Spaun’s rollercoaster round unfold, including a one-hour, 37-minute rain delay that reset the momentum. Spaun made just one bogey after play resumed.

MacIntyre, 28, also had a rocky start but rallied with a birdie on 17 and a clutch par on 18 for a 68. He came within reach of becoming Scotland’s first major winner since Paul Lawrie in 1999.

Tyrrell Hatton (72), Carlos Ortiz (73), and Cameron Young (70) tied for fourth. Ortiz’s finish earned him a coveted spot in next year’s Masters.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who started the day 10 shots off the lead, surged late but squandered multiple birdie chances and even three-putted from 12 feet on the 11th. He tied for seventh with Jon Rahm (67) and Burns.

Rory McIlroy managed a final-round 67, finishing T-19 after a difficult week marked by inconsistency.

Spaun’s underdog triumph on one of golf’s toughest stages will go down as one of the most memorable final-round turnarounds in recent U.S. Open history. (Source: IANS)