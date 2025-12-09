Sit-In Erupts Outside Adiala Jail as Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Members Protest Denied Meeting

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a sit-in outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on Tuesday after authorities again refused to allow his family and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members to meet him, according to local media reports.

Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, led the protest along with PTI members and supporters. In video statements recorded on her way to the prison, Aleema accused the state of violating the law and said PTI had not engaged in any illegal behavior. She questioned why Khan had been denied access to his personal physician for 14 months.

“What is the issue in allowing one doctor to meet Imran Khan?” she asked, comparing the situation to that of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who she said had full medical access during his imprisonment. “What sort of system is this?”

The group marched toward Adiala jail and reached Gorakhpur Market on Adiala Road before being stopped by police. Sitting at the barricade, Aleema called the treatment of her brother “unconstitutional and illegal” and alleged that authorities were keeping him “isolated and tortured.”

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces multiple legal cases, including corruption and terrorism charges, following his removal from office through a no-confidence vote in 2022.

On December 2, Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khanum said after a prison visit that Khan’s physical health was stable but that he was suffering what she described as mental torture. According to her, he is kept confined to his room for most of the day with limited outdoor time and no communication with others.

Days later, on December 4, Pakistan’s federal government banned Uzma Khan and others from meeting Imran Khan, citing alleged violations of the prison code. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said political discussions had occurred during previous visits, which is prohibited under prison rules.

Last week, Imran Khan filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking permission to undergo medical examinations within three days at Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Filed through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, the petition requests monthly medical check-ups, full access for medical teams, and examinations consistent with his medical history and current condition. It also asks that copies of medical reports be provided to his family and submitted to the court. (Source: IANS)