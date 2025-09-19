Singer Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore Diving Accident; Bollywood Mourns Loss of ‘Ya Ali’ Voice

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Celebrated Assamese singer and composer Zubeen Garg, best known nationally for his Bollywood hit “Ya Ali” from the 2006 film Gangster, has died in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. He was 52.

According to reports, Garg was rescued from the sea by Singapore police and rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care. Despite doctors’ efforts, he could not be saved. The tragedy comes just hours before he was scheduled to perform at the fourth North East India Festival in Singapore on September 20–21.

The music world reacted with shock and grief. Singer Jubin Nautiyal shared a tribute on social media: “Zubeen Garg ~ (18.11.1972 – 19.09.2025). Your music will echo in our hearts forever, a true talent gone too soon. Rest in peace. Condolences to the family. Shiv shiv shiv.”

Assamese singer Papon, a longtime friend, expressed his devastation: “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul.”

Music composer Pritam also mourned Garg’s death, writing: “Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I’m still trying to come to terms with it… My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti.”

Just hours before his death, Garg had shared a video inviting fans in Singapore to attend the festival, where he was set to serve as cultural brand ambassador and perform his Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese hits. Another video circulating on social media shows him joining a band on stage for an impromptu performance — now remembered as his last appearance before the tragedy.

A superstar in Assam and the broader Northeast, Garg’s career spanned decades. While he was beloved in his home state, it was “Ya Ali” that made him a household name across India.

The singer’s life was also marked by personal tragedy. In 2002, his younger sister Jongki Borthakur — an actress and singer — died in a car accident on her way to a stage performance in Assam. In her memory, Garg released the deeply personal album Xixhu later that year.

He is survived by his wife, fashion designer and costume director Garima Saikia Garg.

News of Garg’s sudden death has left fans and fellow musicians across India mourning the loss of a versatile voice whose music cut across regions and generations. (Source: IANS)