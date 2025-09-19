PM Modi, BJP Leaders Mourn Death of Singer Zubeen Garg, Call Him a Cultural Icon

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, hailing his immense contributions to Indian music and culture.

“Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on X.

BJP President J.P. Nadda called Garg “the beloved voice of Assam” whose artistry brought the region’s rich culture to a national stage. “His soulful melodies will continue to resonate in the hearts of every Indian. His departure leaves a void that can never be filled,” Nadda said, extending condolences to his family and admirers.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh described Garg as “Assam’s musical heartbeat and a true cultural icon whose voice echoed the soul of the people of the Northeast.” Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said he was “shattered and lost for words,” calling Garg “the pride and heartthrob of Assam” and one of the state’s “brightest souls.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also paid tribute, calling Garg “a cultural torchbearer whose melodies brought people together, lifted spirits, and gave voice to our shared identity.”

Garg, 52, died Thursday night following a scuba diving accident off the coast of Singapore. Police divers rescued him from the water and rushed him to a hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him. He had traveled to Singapore to perform at the North East Festival, scheduled for September 20–21.

A household name in Assam and beyond, Garg was more than just a playback singer. Over a three-decade career, he also worked as a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. He recorded thousands of songs across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages, blending regional sounds with mainstream Indian music.

His Bollywood breakthrough came with the 2006 hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster, which earned him nationwide fame. But in Assam and the wider Northeast, Garg had long been celebrated as a cultural icon whose music defined generations.

His sudden passing has left a void in India’s music world and cast a shadow over the Assamese community worldwide, which continues to mourn the loss of one of its brightest voices. (Source: IANS)