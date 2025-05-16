Manoj Tiwari to Release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ Honoring Indian Armed Forces’ Role in Operation Sindoor

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actor, singer, and politician Manoj Tiwari is set to release a new patriotic song titled Sindoor Ki Lalkaar, paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive actions during Operation Sindoor, a major counter-terror initiative.

On Friday, Tiwari took to Instagram to share a post featuring Colonel Sophia Quresh, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and himself. The song, which highlights the precision and scale of the operation, will be released exclusively on the official YouTube channel of Mridul Manthan.

In his post, Tiwari wrote, “‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ will be out soon on the official YouTube channel of Mridul Manthan. This song is dedicated to our Indian Army and inspired by their heroic actions during Operation Sindoor. Jai Hind.”

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, including a Nepali national. The attack was believed to have been orchestrated by Pakistan-sponsored militants. In the aftermath, India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, halting the flow of river waters into Pakistan.

On May 7 at 1:44 a.m., the Indian Armed Forces carried out a coordinated strike targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan. The operation reportedly eliminated over 150 terrorists, including several high-value targets. Among them was Abdul Rauf Azhar, a known extremist implicated in the beheading of a Jewish journalist.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched a counter-offensive across the western front, deploying surveillance drones and initiating heavy shelling later that same night. As tensions escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, Pakistan reportedly targeted civilian areas and places of worship. In contrast, India’s response was described as strategic and highly precise.

The Indian military utilized a comprehensive “ladder mechanism,” deploying the Army, Navy, and Air Force in a unified assault. The Indian Air Force downed Pakistan’s Mirage aircraft and engaged in aerial combat with Chinese-made JF-17 jets. India’s air defense systems, including the Russian-made S-400, successfully intercepted incoming threats, including a Fatah missile headed toward New Delhi, which was neutralized over Sirsa, Haryana.

In contrast, India’s BrahMos missile system was used to strike critical Pakistani military infrastructure, including 11 army bases. Among the targets was the Kirana Hills, suspected to house a Pakistani nuclear facility. The strike sparked speculation about a possible nuclear incident. However, Indian officials denied targeting any nuclear facility, and the International Atomic Energy Agency later confirmed that there was no nuclear leakage in the area.

A temporary ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10, though the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty remains in effect.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Rifles, the Indian Army’s counter-insurgency unit, neutralized six terrorists in Kashmir as part of ongoing operations—Operation Kellar and Operation Nader. (Source: IANS)