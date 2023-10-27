Sia on collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Hass Hass’: ‘Speaking Punjabi is much harder than you think’

Mumbai– Australian singer Sia, who has collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for the track ‘Hass Hass’, said that speaking Punjabi is much harder than one thinks, and that she was sweating in order to get it right.

Internationally acclaimed artists, Diljit and Sia, have joined forces with the exceptionally talented producer, Greg Kurstin, to create a ground-breaking moment with the highly anticipated release of ‘Hass Hass’.

For Sia, this marks her first-ever Indian collaboration, and ‘Hass Hass’ demonstrates her versatility as an artist, seamlessly bridging continents and genres.

Sia has elevated her musical prowess by mastering Punjabi lyrics, and blending seamlessly with Diljit’s vocals.

Known for her powerful and emotive vocals, Sia said: “Hass Hass” was made with so much love I left in a completely saturated dress. Speaking Punjabi is much harder than you think; I sweated through my entire dress, trying so hard to get it right. I had to ask them to stop taking photos. I was completely drenched by the time I nailed it.”

This collaboration is a testament to the universal language of music, forging a connection that resonates with people around the world. Greg Kurstin, a renowned producer known for a series of Grammy-winning hits, has infused his expertise into ‘Hass Hass’ enhancing the track’s global appeal by combining Punjabi and English lyrics.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Diljit said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic collaborating with Sia. Sia lending her vocals in Punjabi is quite effortless. I’m sure the track will touch the hearts of all music lovers across the globe.”

In his recent international releases, Diljit has collaborated with artists like Tory Lanez for ‘Chauffeur’, Diamond Platnumz for ‘Jugni’, and had Anne Marie featured on his fan-favorite track ‘Peaches’.

‘Hass Hass’ boasts of a captivating melody, profound lyrics, and an engaging hook that is sure to linger in the hearts of fans worldwide. The song explores themes of happiness and resilience.

It is released by Warner Music India. (IANS)