Harrdy Sandhu all set to embark on his first ever-India tour ‘In My Feelings’

Mumbai– Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is best known for his Hindi-Punjabi pop tracks on the music front with chart-topping hits such as ‘Soch’ is now all set to embark on his first-ever all-India tour titled ‘In My Feelings’.

This new extravagant musical tour will cover cities across India with Delhi as the first stop followed by Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune and Bhubaneswar by November and December 2023.

Announcing his tour on his Instagram account, Harrdy wrote: “‘In My Feelings – My India Tour 2023’ tickets are live. As a team, we’ve worked really hard on presenting something new and fresh. I hope you guys like it when you guys see it in your cities.”

Speaking about this tour, the ‘Naah’ singer said: “I’m excited to kick start my first ever all-India tour. It was long due and I’m happy to finally do it at such an interesting juncture of my career. We are covering different cities pan-India, starting from Delhi, I’m looking forward to it as it will allow me to meet my fans and experience their abundant love.”

The tour will kick off on November 18 at the national capital right after the Diwali festivities, thus setting the perfect mood for the year-end. The show is expected to feature special hydraulic effects in Harrdy Sandhu’s performance, along with multiple backup dancers, promising a unique experience for the audience.

Apart from his tour, Harrdy has his work cut out for him as he recently unveiled his new EP titled ‘Pleasures’ which has a total of five songs and has been receiving a lot of adulation from fans of late. (IANS)