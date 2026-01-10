Shweta Tiwari Soaks Up Sunshine and Serenity on Spain Getaway

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Actress Shweta Tiwari is taking a well-deserved break from her busy schedule, soaking in the serene vibes of Marbella, Spain. Sharing glimpses of her vacation on social media, the actress exuded calm and balance, capturing moments against the sun-lit streets and chic Mediterranean scenery.

In a series of photos, Shweta is seen enjoying the vibrant surroundings, indulging in gelato, and embracing the leisurely pace of her holiday. “Unbothered, aligned, and in a good place!” she captioned one of her posts, reflecting the tranquil mood of her getaway.

Shweta’s acting journey began in 2000 with Aane Wala Pal, but she gained widespread recognition with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, portraying Prerna Sharma. Over the years, she has starred in Hindi, Bhojpuri, and other regional films, as well as the Pakistani film Sultanat in 2014.

Her popularity soared after winning the fourth season of Bigg Boss, and she went on to feature in several hit shows including Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Main Hoon Aparajita. In 2024, she appeared in the series Indian Police Force and made an appearance in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Singham Again, the fifth installment of Shetty’s Cop Universe franchise, stars Ajay Devgn alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, with cameos from Bollywood heavyweights including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Salman Khan.

Amid her professional commitments, Shweta’s Marbella vacation reflects a rare moment of relaxation and joy, offering fans a glimpse of the actress in her element—recharging and embracing life’s simple pleasures. (Source: IANS)