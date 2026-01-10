Hrithik Roshan Turns 52: Heartfelt Tributes from Dad Rakesh and Fans Celebrate Bollywood’s Greek God

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Superstar Hrithik Roshan, fondly known as Bollywood’s Greek God, turned 52 on Saturday, and the birthday wishes poured in from family, co-stars, and fans alike, celebrating his iconic career spanning over two decades.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father, shared a heartfelt note on social media along with a creative montage of Hrithik from his childhood to the present. “Duggu love you more every year. Happy birthday! Creative by @art_ofroshans. Thank you,” he wrote, referring to his son by his affectionate nickname.

Rakesh, who directed Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000, has been a constant guiding force in shaping his son’s career. Hrithik, who started as a child actor and later worked as an assistant director on several of his father’s films, became an overnight sensation with his debut, playing dual roles as Rohit and Raj. The film’s success established him as one of the highest-paid actors in India, and his performances in Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi… Mil Gaya, and the Krrish franchise cemented his place in Bollywood history.

Fans and fellow actors also paid tribute. Television actor Vivek Dahiya shared a throwback video on Instagram, recalling the magic of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. “It’s been 26 years and I still can’t decide who did I adore more, Rohit or Raj? To create that effect as a debutant was unheard of,” he wrote. Vivek also reminisced about how Hrithik’s style inspired a generation, including himself, with rimless glasses and iconic side-locks.

Looking ahead, Hrithik is expanding his creative horizons. He will make his OTT debut as a producer with the thriller Storm in collaboration with Prime Video, directed by Ajitpal Singh. Additionally, he is set to direct and star in Krrish 4, produced by Yash Raj Films in association with his father, continuing the franchise he has nurtured for more than 20 years.

As tributes flowed on social media, fans celebrated not just Hrithik’s birthday but also his enduring legacy as a performer who has inspired multiple generations of actors and audiences alike. (Source: IANS)