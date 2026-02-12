Armaan Malik Meets John Mayer, Calls It a Full-Circle Moment

MUMBAI, India — Singer Armaan Malik shared a personal milestone on Wednesday as he finally met American musician John Mayer, crediting the Grammy-winning artist as the inspiration behind his decision to pick up a guitar.

Taking to social media, Armaan described the meeting as a “full circle moment” and posted a photograph with Mayer, expressing his admiration for the singer-songwriter.

“Finally met the man who made me want to pick up a guitar in the first place! Full circle moment,” Armaan wrote, reflecting on the influence Mayer has had on his musical journey.

John Mayer rose to prominence with his first two studio albums, “Room for Squares” and “Heavier Things,” both of which achieved critical and commercial success. His hit single “Your Body Is a Wonderland” won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards, while “Heavier Things” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Beyond his solo work, Mayer has collaborated with artists across genres, contributing as a producer and musician to projects involving performers such as Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Harry Styles, among others. In 2015, he also joined former members of the Grateful Dead to form the band Dead & Company.

Armaan Malik began his career as a child singer in 2007 with the song “Bum Bum Bole” from the film “Taare Zameen Par” and made his primary on-screen appearance in the 2011 film “Kaccha Limboo.” Over the years, he has become one of India’s most popular playback singers, delivering a string of chart-topping hits.

Born to Daboo Malik and Jyoti Malik, Armaan is the younger brother of music composer Amaal Mallik. His popular songs include “Bol Do Na Zara,” “Sab Tera,” “Wajah Tum Ho,” “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon,” “Naina,” “Jab Tak,” “Kaun Tujhe” (male version), “Tumhe Apna Banane Ka,” “Dil Mein Ho Tum,” “Pehla Pyaar,” and “Chale Aana.” (Source: IANS)