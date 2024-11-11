Sharda Sinha’s final video singing ‘Chath Geet’ from her hospital bed moves everyone to tears

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– A heartbreaking video of singer Sharda Sinha singing a Chhath Puja song from her hospital bed has gone viral on social media.

The renowned folk singer, known as the “Voice of Bihar,” passed away on November 5 at the age of 72. In the video, Sharda can be seen singing the Chhath Puja song, bringing fans to tears. The emotional clip stirred heartfelt responses online, with fans sharing their condolences.

One wrote, “Aapki yaadein hamesha saath rahengi.” Another commented, “Chhati Maiya ki sabse pyari beti… I’m crying… yahi bhakti hai, yahi shraddha hai. Maa ne Chhath puja ke avsar par apne paas bulaya Sharda ji ko. Koti koti naman… Jai Chhath Maiya.”

A third netizen added, “She came, she blessed us, and she went away… God bless her soul.”

Sharda Sinha passed away at AIIMS Delhi, where she had been on ventilator support in her final days. She had been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, who kept fans updated on her health via social media, confirmed the sad news of her passing on Instagram.

Sharda Sinha was celebrated for her soulful renditions in Maithili and Bhojpuri, making her a cultural icon who brought regional music to the national stage. Known for hits like “Vivaah Geet” and “Chhath Geet”, her immense contributions to Indian music were honored with the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Bhushan in 2018.

Sinha also lent her voice to Bollywood classics, including the memorable “Kahe Toh Se Sajna” from “Maine Pyar Kiya” and songs in films like “Hum Aapke Hain Koun” and “Gangs of Wasseypur”. Over her career, she recorded more than 60 Chhath songs across nine albums. (IANS)