Cisco Expands Webex Calling in India With New Data Centers in Mumbai, Chennai

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– U.S. communications giant Cisco announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center services in India through new dedicated data centers in Mumbai and Chennai, a move aimed at meeting the country’s growing demand for secure, high-quality cloud communications.

The company said the expansion will improve call quality, reduce latency, and increase reliability while ensuring compliance with India’s telecom regulations. The initiative also promises to lower infrastructure costs for enterprises and accelerate the shift toward cloud adoption.

“Indian enterprises and multinationals can now strengthen their collaboration capabilities with flexibility, security, and compliance while delivering an enhanced user experience,” Cisco said in a statement. Businesses will be able to connect Webex Calling to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) through licensed local telecom providers.

Cisco also announced plans to launch cloud-based Webex Contact Center services in India in the second quarter of calendar year 2026. The service, to be hosted in Mumbai, will feature AI-powered assistants, integration across digital channels, workforce optimization tools, and campaign management capabilities.

“With the expansion of Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center, our customers will be able to access an intelligent calling experience from our data centers in India that aligns with the regulatory environment,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India and SAARC. “This will help enterprises simplify communications, stay compliant, and deliver high-quality communication experiences from anywhere.”

Cisco added that the Webex AI Agent will provide natural language voice and digital interactions with real-time intent fulfillment, serving as an automated, 24/7 first point of contact for customer interactions.

The move positions Cisco to capitalize on India’s rapidly expanding digital economy and growing demand for hybrid workplace solutions, as businesses increasingly seek reliable and compliant communications platforms. (Source: IANS)