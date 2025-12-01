Sewa International’s Boston Chapter Wraps Up 2025 with Major Community Impact

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— The Boston chapter of Sewa International closed 2025 with what it called one of its most active and impactful years yet, marked by expanded volunteer involvement, new partnerships, and large-scale service initiatives across the region.

“This year has been one of extraordinary volunteer engagement, strong partnerships, and meaningful service initiatives that advanced our mission of selfless service,” said Neha Kaushal, Joint Coordinator of Sewa Boston.

Founded in 2013, the chapter works year-round on programmes promoting volunteerism, aiding local communities, and supporting people in distress. Its activities span food security, youth engagement, education, senior support, environmental work, and fundraising.

Key Events and Milestones in 2025

Annual Baithak (Jan 12)

The year began with a strategic planning meeting that aligned volunteers on goals and priorities.

Nrityameva Jayate Dance Fundraiser (Mar 18)

More than 250 performers presented 40 acts, raising $7,500 in support of the SHE Program and the Digital Literacy Project. Youth volunteers led major parts of the event.

Medical Supplies Donation (Mar 24)

Over 150 boxes of gloves were donated to Golden Pond Senior Center in Hopkinton.

Spring Food Drive (Apr 13–May 4)

The chapter collected and distributed over 1,000 lbs of food to pantries in Worcester, Northborough, Weymouth, and Hopkinton.

Tree Plantation at Om Hindu Community Center (May 31)

Volunteers helped plant more than 100 trees as part of environmental stewardship efforts.

International Day of Yoga (Jun 21)

A community-wide yoga session promoted wellness at Shri Gita Mandir.

Sewa 5K Run/Walk (Jul 13)

The run drew over 100 participants and raised $3,000 for the SHE program in India.

Sewa Garba 2025 (Sept 27)

More than 350 attendees participated in the annual fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the local Cancer Mukti Foundation.

Sewa Diwali Food Drive: Largest Collection Yet

This year’s Sewa Diwali initiative collected 5,350 lbs of food, making it one of the chapter’s largest food distribution events. Donations supported Friendly House, Project Just Because, Randolph Food Pantry, and Brockton Church, with contributions from volunteers, community groups, and corporate partner Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Youth Volunteers Expand Their Footprint

Thirty-five active youth volunteers led major fall initiatives:

Brown Bag Project (Nov 9):

Created and distributed 150 hygiene kits and 150 food kits to people experiencing homelessness in Worcester.

Senior Cybersecurity Workshop (Nov 11):

Trained more than 85 seniors at Evergreen Adult Care Center in digital safety, along with a Zumba session and luncheon.

Cor Unum Meal Center (Monthly):

Over 10 volunteers served 300 hot meals in Lawrence on the third Saturday of each month.

Support for Girls’ Education in Uttarakhand

Funds raised through the Sewa 5K and Garba events are being used to build girls’ toilets in three schools in Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand — an initiative aimed at improving health, dignity, and school attendance.

Kaushal said the chapter will continue to focus on “serving the underserved and strengthening community resilience” as it enters the new year.