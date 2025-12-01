Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mrunal Thakur Laughs Off Rumors, Calls Them ‘Free PR’

Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur isn’t sweating the gossip mill. The actress dropped an Insta Story of herself laughing while getting her hair oiled, saying that’s exactly how she reacts whenever she hears a new rumour about her.

“They talk we laugh… Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff,” she joked, instantly sending fans into speculation mode.

She didn’t name the rumour, but everyone assumed she was hinting at the buzz linking her to Dhanush. The two keep popping up in each other’s comment sections, including Mrunal’s over-the-top praise on his recent Varanasi post — enough to keep the internet convinced something’s brewing.

Neither star has confirmed anything, but their social-media flirting isn’t helping cool things down.

For now, Mrunal is focused on her upcoming film “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” a lighthearted romantic entertainer featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and more.

Aamir Khan Slams Obsession With Box-Office Numbers

Mumbai– Aamir Khan isn’t holding back about what he sees as Bollywood’s biggest bad habit: turning every film into a numbers contest. Speaking at the 56th International Film Festival of India, the superstar said it’s “unfortunate” that movies are being judged more on collections than on creativity.

Aamir argued that India should be more transparent with box-office data, just like the U.S., where audiences can easily check how a film is performing. “What are we hiding?” he said, adding that secrecy has only fueled the fixation on numbers.

He lamented that box-office totals have become the main yardstick for quality. “Earlier, we never compared films based on numbers. We compared them based on how much we liked them,” he said, insisting that trends like this “come and go.”

For Aamir, one thing never changes: “In the end, the audience remembers only a good film.”

During the talk, he also shared a personal moment — taking his young son Azad to meet Dharmendra. Aamir said he became very close to the legendary actor in the last year of his life, visiting him several times and wanting his son to meet the star whose work he hadn’t yet discovered.

Shilpa Shetty, 50, Shows Off Killer Glute Workout — Then Shares a Spiritual Surprise

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty is proving once again why she’s Bollywood’s forever fitness queen. The 50-year-old star hit Instagram with a glute-burning banded feet-elevated bridge, showing fans exactly how to nail the move — and why it works.

She broke down the benefits in classic Shilpa style, explaining how the elevated position and resistance band fire up the glutes, improve hip stability, and boost overall strength. She even gave fans homework: three sets of 20 reps, plus band-abduction pulses at the end of each set.

But Shilpa’s feed isn’t all gym mode. She also shared a deeply emotional moment this week, revealing that she brought home Sai Baba’s sacred Kafni and Paduka. A video showed her, Raj Kundra, and family offering prayers with Lata Mangeshkar’s devotional chorus playing in the background.

“Filled with gratitude and love,” she wrote, calling the blessed items a source of guidance and peace.

For devotees, the Kafni — Sai Baba’s robe — and the Paduka — his sacred sandals — are considered profoundly holy.

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Bring Christmas Romance to Big B’s KBC Stage

Mumbai– Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday lit up the Kaun Banega Crorepati set as they dropped by to promote their Christmas release, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Ananya arrived in a chic saree, Kartik in a sharp suit — and the two slipped right back into their old on-screen chemistry.

KBC has become the go-to promo stop for Bollywood, and the pair made the most of it, joining Amitabh Bachchan on the iconic hot seat while fans went wild.

The duo has been on a whirlwind tour, recently hitting Jaipur, where Kartik praised Ananya’s growth since their Pati Patni Aur Woh days — calling her more confident, sharper, and far more seasoned. Their banter made it clear the spark is still very much alive.

They also hyped up their freshly released title track, with Kartik calling the shoot “next-level electric,” thanks to Vishal–Sheykhar’s music and Remo’s choreography. Ananya promised it’s the “biggest party anthem of the season,” packed with the fun and chaos their film promises.

Tu Meri Main Tera drops December 25, just in time for Christmas crowds.

Dia Mirza Welcomes December With Hope, Nature Trips, and Feel-Good Vibes

Mumbai– Dia Mirza is easing into December the way only she can — with mountains, flowers, fresh air, and a whole lot of heart. The actress dropped a series of stunning nature snaps on social media, calling the new month a moment of “hope,” “dreams,” and inner peace.

In a poetic caption, Dia reflected on November’s lessons before embracing December with renewed positivity, urging fans to “do what you love, love what you do.” Her photo dump showed everything from glowing mountain ranges to delicate flowers, along with candid shots from her latest trek with her team.

This isn’t a one-off escape either — Dia’s been hopping into the wild every chance she gets after long shooting days, sharing sunset chases, forest trails, and big smiles with her crew.

Work-wise, Dia just wrapped filming her upcoming love story with Rahul Bhat, celebrating the project’s completion with her cast and team. The makers called it “a wrap of epic proportions,” and both leads shared the excitement online. (Source: IANS)