SETU Actor Mukta Munjal on Uncovering Hidden Desires and Living Her Passion

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Meet Mukta Munjal, an individual who, later in life, decided to follow her long-hidden desire to act. SETU, a non-profit theater group, offered her the stage to do just that.

Although Ms. Munjal had no prior acting experience, she made the bold decision to pursue her passion, undeterred by societal expectations around age. Since joining SETU, she has performed in a number of productions, including WEAVE, Mini-Love, Andha Yug, Hush-Hush, Birth of Boson, and the upcoming month-long production When Gandhi and Mohammed Meet in March 2025.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Munjal reflects on her journey from Panipat, India, to TCS, to Boston, and now as an actor and mentor for young girls.

To watch the full interview, click here or on the image below.

“Theatre has given me a powerful platform to explore and express human emotions, share impactful stories, and deliver meaningful social messages,” says Ms. Munjal. “Life, in many ways, is like theatre—people take on different roles as they interact with the world. But in real life, there are no rehearsals, only improvisation.”

In recognition of her accomplishments, Ms. Munjal will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of 2025 at the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala on March 8, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The event, organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, attracts approximately 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and academics each year.

A performer at heart, SETU reignited Ms. Munjal’s love for theatre and provided her with a space to explore and express herself. It also gave her the opportunity to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western Massachusetts. Driven by her passion for theatre and the performing arts, she led efforts to unite actors from Western Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut with the Boston theater scene. Through her efforts, she helped onboard two dozen passionate new actors who had faced logistical challenges in accessing bigger platforms like SETU.

For Ms. Munjal, acting is not just a career or hobby—it’s a life-enriching journey that connects her with others in deeply meaningful ways. Whether organizing a panel discussion on transgender rights during Seven Steps Around Fire, narrating Andha-Yug, portraying Michelle Obama in WEAVE during the pandemic, or playing the role of a caring mother to Bose in Birth of Boston, she finds fulfillment both on and off the stage.

Professionally, Ms. Munjal is an accomplished IT professional with 20 years of experience in leadership and problem-solving. She currently serves as Senior Architect Solution Owner at Slalom Build in Boston. Recently, she received the prestigious Slalom Build ‘Build Together’ Team Award for her work in fostering a strong network of women in technology across North America.

Ms. Munjal is also deeply committed to women’s empowerment. She champions this cause through multiple platforms, including the Miss Bharat New England pageant. As Vice President of Miss Bharat New England and owner of Mukta Productions, she combines her love for the arts with her leadership skills to create impactful events that empower others.