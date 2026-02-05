Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Rally as Metal and IT Stocks Drag Markets Lower

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Indian equities ended lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors stayed cautious amid uncertainty over global macroeconomic developments and foreign institutional investment trends.

The Sensex fell 503 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 83,313, while the Nifty declined 113 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 25,642.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.28 percent, while the NSE Smallcap 100 dropped 1.29 percent, reflecting broader risk aversion.

Most sectoral indices ended in negative territory. Nifty PSU Bank was the lone gainer, rising 0.38 percent. Metal stocks were the biggest laggards, falling 1.02 percent, while IT and auto stocks declined more than 0.50 percent each.

Analysts said trading remained selective and largely stock-specific, with limited buying interest in export-oriented and select cyclical stocks offset by profit-taking in recent outperformers, keeping benchmark indices under pressure.

Market participants noted that the Bank Nifty continued to trade below its rising trend line and the intraday VWAP zone around 60,150–60,180, signaling a weak short-term structure and lack of bullish momentum.

The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar and was quoted at 90.32 per dollar, indicating balanced demand and supply amid steady global cues.

Investors are also awaiting greater clarity on developments related to U.S.–Iran negotiations, which could influence global markets.

The Nifty 50 remained in a tight consolidation range throughout the session, with repeated failures to sustain moves in either direction. After an early decline, the index found support in the 25,580–25,600 zone, which acted as a consistent demand area, analysts said.

In the near term, the market outlook remains sideways to mildly weak, with the Nifty expected to trade between 25,580 and 25,750 unless a decisive breakout or breakdown occurs with strong volumes. (Source: IANS)