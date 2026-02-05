Nasscom US CEO Forum Maps Tech-Driven India–U.S. Economic Partnership After Trade Deal

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — The Nasscom US CEO Forum held its first industry engagement following the announcement of a trade deal between India and the United States, focusing on building a technology-led economic partnership, the industry body said Thursday.

Convened at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on February 4–5, the forum’s third meeting brought together senior leaders from Indian technology companies and U.S. policymakers. Discussions centered on strengthening innovation, artificial intelligence, trusted supply chains, workforce development, and local job creation across the United States.

“The India–US trade deal provides much-needed macro predictability at a time when technology, talent, and trust are central to global competitiveness,” said Rajesh Nambiar, president of Nasscom. “Indian technology companies are already delivering measurable outcomes for the U.S. economy — high-quality jobs, regional investment, and innovation at scale.”

He added that the forum is focused on shifting the partnership “from collaboration to co-creation,” grounded in data, accountability, and long-term value creation.

Participants highlighted opportunities for deeper India–U.S. collaboration across the AI value chain, aligned with the U.S.-led Pax Silica coalition. As AI adoption accelerates globally, Indian technology firms were seen as well-positioned to expand their role in enterprise and custom applications, consulting and engineering services, and emerging areas such as silicon design and advanced platforms.

Industry leaders said this collaboration is expected to benefit a majority of Fortune 500 companies while driving local job creation across multiple U.S. states. The sector is also targeting progress toward a joint goal of $500 billion in bilateral India–U.S. trade.

Energy security emerged as another strategic priority, with the United States scaling energy capacity critical to AI and India integrating green and nuclear energy to support next-generation data centers. Indian technology companies are increasingly contributing to AI-driven energy optimization, grid analytics, and digital infrastructure, helping strengthen the resilience of the U.S. innovation ecosystem.

“India and the U.S. have a generational opportunity to build a trusted technology alliance across AI, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of L&T Technology Services and vice chair of the Nasscom US CEO Forum. “Indian tech companies are deeply embedded in the success of U.S. enterprises, supporting most Fortune 500 firms while creating local jobs across U.S. states.”

He said advancing the shared target of $500 billion in bilateral trade could help shape a more resilient, innovation-driven future for both economies. (Source: IANS)