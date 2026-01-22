Sensex, Nifty Rebound to End Three-Day Losing Streak

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Indian equity markets closed higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak as improved global cues and easing geopolitical concerns lifted investor sentiment.

Markets gained momentum after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not impose tariffs on European Union countries on February 1. He also said a “framework for a future deal” had been reached with NATO on Greenland, easing concerns around trade and geopolitical tensions.

Trump’s remarks describing a “great” trade deal between the U.S. and India further supported buying interest across domestic equities.

The benchmark Sensex rose 397.74 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 82,307.37. The Nifty gained 132.4 points, or 0.53 percent, to settle at 25,289.9.

“As long as the index holds above 25,120, the broader setup remains stable with scope for a gradual push toward 25,400–25,500,” an expert said.

“A decisive close above 25,600 will be required to confirm a bullish breakout and shift momentum firmly in favour of the bulls,” an analyst added.

Market participants cautioned that failure to defend the 25,120 level could reopen downside pressure toward 25,100.

On the BSE, buying interest was visible in heavyweight stocks, with Adani Ports, BEL, SBI, and Tata Steel leading the gains. Meanwhile, Eternal, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, and ICICI Bank ended the session lower.

Sectorally, markets showed broad-based strength, with all indices finishing in positive territory except Nifty Realty and Consumer Durables. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media were the top performers, each rising more than 2 percent.

Broader markets also reflected positive momentum. The Nifty MidCap 100 index advanced 1.34 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap index closed 0.76 percent higher.

Market experts said the Nifty’s technical outlook remains range-bound to cautiously positive, favoring a buy-on-dips strategy near support levels and profit booking near resistance until a clear directional breakout emerges. (Source: IANS)