Former India and East Bengal Defender Ilyas Pasha Dies at 61

NEW DELHI, India — Former India international and East Bengal defender Ilyas Pasha died on Thursday following a long illness, the All-India Football Federation said, paying tribute to a player remembered for his calm presence and reliability in defense. He was 61 and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.

A soft-spoken and disciplined footballer, Pasha built a respected career as a defender, primarily playing as a right wing-back. Known for his precise timing, composure, and sharp reading of the game, he was rarely flustered under pressure. His positional discipline and clean tackling consistently neutralized opposition attacks and provided assurance to the goalkeepers behind him.

Pasha made his senior debut for India on January 27, 1987, against Bulgaria in the Nehru Cup at Kozhikode. He earned eight international caps and represented the country in two editions of the Nehru Cup in 1987 and 1991, the 1991 SAF Games, and the 1992 Asian Cup qualifiers.

He began his football journey with Vinayaka Football Club in Vyalikaval in north Bengaluru, where he lived. Strong domestic performances earned him a move to Indian Telephone Industries in the mid-1980s, a step that propelled him onto the national stage. From 1987 onward, he was a regular for Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy, featuring in tournaments held in Kolkata in 1987, Quilon, now Kollam, in 1988, and Guwahati in 1989. His performance in Guwahati stood out, though Karnataka narrowly missed reaching the final. He later won two Santosh Trophy titles with Bengal in 1993 and 1995.

Pasha’s growing stature in Indian football led to a stint with Mohammedan Sporting, where he added the Sait Nagjee Trophy and the Nizam Gold Cup in 1989 to his honors. He later joined East Bengal, a move that marked the most successful phase of his club career.

As a mainstay of the iconic red and gold side through much of the 1990s, Pasha was central to one of East Bengal’s most dominant eras. He captained the team during the 1993-94 season and was a trusted figure under the late coach Subhas Bhowmick.

With East Bengal, he won the Calcutta Football League five times in 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, and 1998, the IFA Shield five times in 1990, 1991, 1994, 1995, and 1997, and the Durand Cup four times in 1990, 1991, 1993, and 1995. His trophy haul also included two Rovers Cups in 1990 and 1994, the Federation Cup in 1996, the Wai Wai Cup in Kathmandu in 1993, Airlines Trophy titles in 1990, 1992, 1995, and 1997, the Bordoloi Trophy in 1992, the ATPA Shield in 1992, the Kalinga Cup in 1993, McDowell Trophy titles in 1995 and 1997, and the Super Cup in the 1996-97 season.

He was part of East Bengal’s famed triple crown-winning team in 1990 and captained the club when it won its first international title at the Wai Wai Cup in 1993. He also led the side during a memorable 6-2 victory over Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC in the 1993-94 Asian Cup Winners’ Cup. In recognition of his contributions, East Bengal honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

The AIFF said Pasha’s passing is a significant loss to Indian football, remembering him as a defender whose calmness, consistency, and professionalism left a lasting imprint on the sport. (Source: IANS)