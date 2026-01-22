Nakash Aziz Says He Wants to Produce, Possibly Direct a Film in the Future

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Music producer and singer Nakash Aziz has said he hopes to produce a film in the future, and may even explore directing and politics as part of his long-term ambitions.

Speaking to IANS, Aziz said he is open to branching out beyond music as he reflects on broader creative and personal goals.

“A lot of interesting things are happening in the world. Should I be very honest? So, I would love to in the future. I would love to produce a movie, probably direct one as well. I would probably want to try politics as well,” he said.

Aziz also spoke about his podcast series ‘Nakash Aziz’, explaining that his curiosity about people and their life stories led him to the medium.

“My only reason is I want I’m very interested in people because the one thing you can do is that you can communicate with people and you can get to know about their journey. And from my experience of whoever I meet now in this podcast, I am meeting a lot of famous people. But in general, I think people are very interesting and everybody has an interesting backstory, interesting life experience and everyone has their unique experiences, which I would throughout my life. I have been unknowingly collecting these stories and I’ve been applying from their experiences,” he said.

He added that discovering podcasts as an audio format helped him realize their potential for sharing experiences with a wider audience.

“So that was my whole vibe. When I came across podcasts in an audio format that’s when I realized that this is a very good means to share the experiences. Not just with one person, but you know an entire community. I was so interested to do this. I’m also a believer of living in the moment. So to live in the moment, you have to have a process. Your preparation is very important. And I have learned this by watching other singers when I have seen them performing. I’m still trying. My process is still on. And I’m still very surprised that even a ten-minute focus can teach you so much,” Aziz said.

Reflecting on personal growth and learning, he emphasized the potential of the human mind and his commitment to self-improvement.

“So we cannot even imagine the potential of the human mind. So, yeah, I think I’m fortunate. I will take it as a validation. I’m very happy and I will keep working hard on making myself better,” he added. (Source: IANS)