Tulsi Kumar and Manan Bhardwaj’s ‘Bheegne De’ Captures Intimate Emotion with Soulful Grace

Mumbai– Singer Tulsi Kumar has joined forces with acclaimed composer Manan Bhardwaj for their latest romantic single, Bheegne De—a tender and evocative track that delves into themes of love, longing, and emotional vulnerability.

Starring Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel, the music video is a visual meditation on quiet intimacy and unspoken emotion, set against the backdrop of a serene mountain town. With a minimalist aesthetic and gentle storytelling, the video mirrors the track’s soulful tone and lyrical depth.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Tulsi wrote, “From my heart to yours, #BheegneDe is now streaming everywhere. Hope it brings a little extra love and rain into your lives.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, Tulsi said, “Working with Manan on Bheegne De was an enriching experience. The song is inherently gentle yet deeply expressive. Manan’s composition gave me space to interpret every subtle nuance. Singing it felt like stepping into a calm, unhurried world—where each note carried emotional weight.”

Composer Manan Bhardwaj echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the track’s focus on understated intensity. “When I created Bheegne De, I wanted the music to convey profound intimacy through softness and stillness. Tulsi understood that emotional landscape perfectly. Her rendition added a layer of sincerity and depth that brought the song to life just as I had imagined.”

Written and composed by Bhardwaj and directed by Arif Khan, Bheegne De is now available across all major music streaming platforms.

The release follows Tulsi Kumar’s recent upbeat collaboration with Tanishk Bagchi on the high-energy dance track Pabbi. Known for its infectious rhythm and bold visual styling, Pabbi showcases Tulsi’s versatility as a performer. “We wanted a track that was unapologetically fun and instantly attention-grabbing,” she said. The singer praised Jasmin Bhasin for her vibrant screen presence and credited Bagchi with perfectly capturing the song’s dynamic spirit. “I couldn’t stop dancing the first time I heard it,” Tulsi added.

With Bheegne De, Tulsi Kumar returns to a more introspective soundscape, offering listeners a poignant reminder of music’s ability to speak volumes through simplicity and heart. (Source: IANS)