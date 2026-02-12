Samson, Bumrah Return as Namibia Opt to Bowl Against India in T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — India brought back wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Group A match of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Defending champions India entered the contest after surviving a strong challenge from the United States in their tournament opener, winning by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium last week. Namibia, meanwhile, were coming off a seven-wicket loss to the Netherlands.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said Samson and Bumrah, who missed the opening match due to illness, replaced Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI. Abhishek was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi with a stomach infection and was discharged on the eve of the match.

“We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it,” Suryakumar said at the toss. “It’s a big tournament, and this dew is going to be a big factor.

“But when you bat first and go out and defend, I think it gives you a lot of confidence. It’s a very good wicket. Hopefully, batters go out and enjoy themselves. Abhishek is still not fine; he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive.”

Namibia also made two changes, bringing in Malan Kruger and Ben Shikongo in place of Dylan Leicher and William Myburgh. Their captain said bowling first was the right call given the surface and expected conditions.

“It is a very good flat cricketing surface, from a surface and dew point of view, it is the right thing to do,” he said. “It is about tightening our skillset. Looks like a good wicket, try and chase it in the second half. That’s why we play cricket, to entertain.”

In the pitch report, commentators said pitch number six was expected to play flat under lights with even bounce and good carry, although dew could become a factor as the match progresses. Boundary distances range from 59 to 73 meters, with a longer boundary on the off side for right-handed batters from the Willingdon end.

India XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia XI: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo. (Source: IANS)