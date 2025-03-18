Saheli Boston Seeks an Experienced Executive Director

- Advertisement -

WOBURB, MA–Saheli Boston, is a 501(C3) non-profit organization with a mission to empower South Asians and Arab women to lead healthy and safe lives, is seeking an experienced executive director for the 26-year-old organization.

Here are the details about the position as provided by Saheli:

Job Title: Executive Director

Location: Woburn, MA

Reports To: Board President

Job Type: Full-Time

Salary: We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package based on experience

Expected start date: May 2025

About Saheli

Saheli Boston is a 501(C3) non-profit organization with a mission to empower South Asians and Arab women to lead healthy and safe lives. With over 26 years of experience, it offers a range of culturally suitable services. It is an effective social justice organization that creates a place free of abuse. Saheli provides programs and services in the areas of domestic & sexual violence, career and economic empowerment, physical and mental health resources, legal and immigration assistance, housing for safety, and social and cultural volunteer opportunities.

Saheli seeks a talented, resilient, and adaptable leader who will provide strategic direction and growth while ensuring organizational stability. Saheli seeks to expand its reach and strengthen its partnerships by building on its current relationships and accomplishments. The Executive Director (ED) must be comfortable with managing the staff and lead as the face of a mission-driven community organization serving South Asian and Arab women and children.

Reporting to the Board President, the Executive Director will oversee an operating $$ budget and guide a dedicated team to develop and implement Saheli’s mission and vision.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Leadership and Management

Develop and implement strategies that align with the organization’s mission and goals.

Work closely with the Board of Directors to define and communicate the organization’s vision and direction.

Recruit, hire, and manage a strong leadership team and staff

Support the Deputy ED in fostering a positive and inclusive work environment

Provide leadership and oversight for all programs and services, ensuring their effectiveness and alignment with Saheli’s mission

2. Operational Oversight

Oversee the planning, implementation, and evaluation of programs and services

Implement and ensure compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements

Develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure operational efficiency

3. Financial Management

Develop and manage the organization’s budget, ensuring financial stability and sustainability

Oversee and participate in all fundraising efforts, including grant writing, donor cultivation, and fundraising events

Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting to the Board and other stakeholders

4. Public Relations

Represent Saheli in the community and advocate for its mission and programs

Strengthen and expand partnerships with key stakeholders, including donors, community leaders, and other nonprofit organizations

Work in partnership with the Deputy ED in representing Saheli in media engagements, public awareness campaigns, and advocacy events

5. Strategic Planning

Lead the organization in developing long-term strategic plans to ensure growth and sustainability.

Set and monitor goals and objectives to achieve strategic priorities.

6. Board Administration and Support

Prepare for and participate in Board meetings, providing timely and accurate information

Assist the Board in developing and implementing governance best practices

Support Board development efforts and engaging existing Board members in fundraising and advocacy efforts

Essential Skills and Qualifications:

❖ 10 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit or social services sector

Experience managing programs, staff, and budgets in a mission-driven organization

Availability to work on some weekends and weeknights if the need arises

Bachelor’s degree in nonprofit management, social work, public administration, or a related field

1. Leadership Skills

Ability to inspire and motivate staff, volunteers, and the community

Proven experience in strategic planning and execution

2. Financial Acumen

Strong understanding of nonprofit financial management

Experience with budgeting, financial reporting, and fundraising

3. Communication Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to effectively represent the organization to stakeholders and the public

Public speaking and writing skills for a wide range of audiences

4. Problem-Solving Skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Ability to make sound decisions under pressure

5. Interpersonal & Soft Skills

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with the Board, staff, donors, and community partners

Strong negotiation and conflict-resolution skills

Go getter; natural problem solver; willingness to go the extra mile

Entrepreneurial mindset – ability to think outside the box

Preferred Qualifications:

Master’s degree in nonprofit management, social work, public administration, or a related field

Understanding the impact of trauma

Experience in direct services, research, and/or policy with a focus on domestic & sexual violence, women’s rights, violence prevention, the impact of trauma, and/or other related gender justice issues is helpful

Being bilingual in any South Asian language and /or Arabic is a plus

Cultural understanding of the South Asian and Arab communities a plus

Compensation & Benefits:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience

Health and wellness benefits

Professional development opportunities

Flexible work environment

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and three professional references with the subject line “Executive Director Application – [Your Name]”. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

EDsearch@Saheliboston.org

Saheli does not discriminate based on religion, race and ethnicity, disability, marital status, age, gender, or sexual orientation.