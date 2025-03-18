Saheli Boston Seeks an Experienced Executive Director

WOBURB, MA–Saheli Boston, is a 501(C3) non-profit organization with a mission to empower South Asians and Arab women to lead healthy and safe lives, is seeking an experienced executive director for the 26-year-old organization.
Here are the details about the position as provided by Saheli:
Job Title: Executive Director
Location: Woburn, MA
Reports To: Board President
Job Type: Full-Time
Salary: We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package based on experience
Expected start date: May 2025
About Saheli
Saheli Boston is a 501(C3) non-profit organization with a mission to empower South Asians and Arab women to lead healthy and safe lives. With over 26 years of experience, it offers a range of culturally suitable services. It is an effective social justice organization that creates a place free of abuse. Saheli provides programs and services in the areas of domestic & sexual violence, career and economic empowerment, physical and mental health resources, legal and immigration assistance, housing for safety, and social and cultural volunteer opportunities.
Saheli seeks a talented, resilient, and adaptable leader who will provide strategic direction and growth while ensuring organizational stability. Saheli seeks to expand its reach and strengthen its partnerships by building on its current relationships and accomplishments. The Executive Director (ED) must be comfortable with managing the staff and lead as the face of a mission-driven community organization serving South Asian and Arab women and children.
Reporting to the Board President, the Executive Director will oversee an operating $$ budget and guide a dedicated team to develop and implement Saheli’s mission and vision.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Leadership and Management
- Develop and implement strategies that align with the organization’s mission and goals.
- Work closely with the Board of Directors to define and communicate the organization’s vision and direction.
- Recruit, hire, and manage a strong leadership team and staff
- Support the Deputy ED in fostering a positive and inclusive work environment
- Provide leadership and oversight for all programs and services, ensuring their effectiveness and alignment with Saheli’s mission
2. Operational Oversight
- Oversee the planning, implementation, and evaluation of programs and services
- Implement and ensure compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements
- Develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure operational efficiency
3. Financial Management
- Develop and manage the organization’s budget, ensuring financial stability and sustainability
- Oversee and participate in all fundraising efforts, including grant writing, donor cultivation, and fundraising events
- Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting to the Board and other stakeholders
4. Public Relations
- Represent Saheli in the community and advocate for its mission and programs
- Strengthen and expand partnerships with key stakeholders, including donors, community leaders, and other nonprofit organizations
- Work in partnership with the Deputy ED in representing Saheli in media engagements, public awareness campaigns, and advocacy events
5. Strategic Planning
- Lead the organization in developing long-term strategic plans to ensure growth and sustainability.
- Set and monitor goals and objectives to achieve strategic priorities.
6. Board Administration and Support
- Prepare for and participate in Board meetings, providing timely and accurate information
- Assist the Board in developing and implementing governance best practices
- Support Board development efforts and engaging existing Board members in fundraising and advocacy efforts
Essential Skills and Qualifications:
❖ 10 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit or social services sector
- Experience managing programs, staff, and budgets in a mission-driven organization
- Availability to work on some weekends and weeknights if the need arises
- Bachelor’s degree in nonprofit management, social work, public administration, or a related field
1. Leadership Skills
- Ability to inspire and motivate staff, volunteers, and the community
- Proven experience in strategic planning and execution
2. Financial Acumen
- Strong understanding of nonprofit financial management
- Experience with budgeting, financial reporting, and fundraising
3. Communication Skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to effectively represent the organization to stakeholders and the public
- Public speaking and writing skills for a wide range of audiences
4. Problem-Solving Skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Ability to make sound decisions under pressure
5. Interpersonal & Soft Skills
- Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with the Board, staff, donors, and community partners
- Strong negotiation and conflict-resolution skills
- Go getter; natural problem solver; willingness to go the extra mile
- Entrepreneurial mindset – ability to think outside the box
Preferred Qualifications:
- Master’s degree in nonprofit management, social work, public administration, or a related field
- Understanding the impact of trauma
- Experience in direct services, research, and/or policy with a focus on domestic & sexual violence, women’s rights, violence prevention, the impact of trauma, and/or other related gender justice issues is helpful
- Being bilingual in any South Asian language and /or Arabic is a plus
- Cultural understanding of the South Asian and Arab communities a plus
Compensation & Benefits:
- Competitive salary commensurate with experience
- Health and wellness benefits
- Professional development opportunities
- Flexible work environment
How to Apply:
Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and three professional references with the subject line “Executive Director Application – [Your Name]”. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Saheli does not discriminate based on religion, race and ethnicity, disability, marital status, age, gender, or sexual orientation.