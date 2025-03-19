Industry Veteran and Aro Biotherapeutics CEO Purnanand Sarma to Speak at Boston Life Sciences, Biotech, Pharma, and Medical Facilities Conference

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— Purnanand Sarma, an industry veteran in the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors, and current CEO of Aro Biotherapeutics, will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Boston Life Sciences, Biotech, Pharma, and Medical Facilities Conference. The event is set to take place on April 17, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Organized by Boston Real Estate Times and supported by Life Sciences Times, the conference will run from 7:00 am to 10:00 am and aims to bring together industry professionals to discuss the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the dynamic life sciences, biotech, and healthcare facilities sectors.

With over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Sarma, Ph. D. has established himself as a recognized leader in drug development, spanning discovery to approval. His extensive background also includes a proven track record of creating value through initial public offerings (IPOs), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and strategic asset transactions.

Mr. Sarma brings more than 13 years of experience as an operating CEO and board member of both private and public companies. Prior to his current role at Aro Biotherapeutics, Mr. Sarma served as the CEO of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and has previously led TARIS Biomedical through the sale of its flagship program for interstitial cystitis to Allergan, before the company was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2019.

As the CEO of Aro Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of siRNA-based therapeutics, Mr. Sarma is driving the company’s pipeline forward, including the lead product candidate ABX1100, a Centyrin-GYS1 siRNA drug conjugate aimed at treating Pompe disease. His leadership is also pivotal as Aro positions itself for its next phase of growth and value creation.

In addition to his role at Aro Biotherapeutics, Mr. Sarma is the President of TiE Boston, a non-profit organization focused on fostering entrepreneurship by connecting emerging founders with seasoned entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists.

Mr. Sarma holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, India.

Key Takeaways from the Conference:

Market Overview: An in-depth analysis of the current health of the Life Sciences, biotech, and healthcare facilities market, addressing emerging challenges and areas of weakness.

Impact of AI and Policy Changes: Examine how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies are influencing the industry and explore the potential consequences of shifting policies, particularly those introduced under the Trump administration, as federal research funding faces potential reductions.

Recovery Timeline: Gain insights into the anticipated timeline for the full recovery of the Life Sciences sector and what will be required to stabilize the market.

Vacancy and Rent Trends: With a 26.9% vacancy rate in Life Sciences facilities, discussions will center on the future of rents and how landlords and developers are adapting to new market conditions.

Available Space: Explore strategies for utilizing over 15 million square feet of available Life Sciences space in the Greater Boston area, and the implications this surplus will have on the sector's future.

Explore strategies for utilizing over of available Life Sciences space in the , and the implications this surplus will have on the sector’s future. Investor Sentiment: Get a comprehensive look into both the short-term and long-term outlooks for venture capital funding in Life Sciences and biotech, alongside strategies for attracting investment.

The conference promises to be an invaluable gathering for thought leaders, industry professionals, investors, and developers eager to engage in meaningful discussions on navigating the current challenges while seizing opportunities in this rapidly evolving sector.

