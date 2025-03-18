Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Vaani Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mrunal Thakur shares the food that fuels her workout motivation

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur has shared the secret behind her workout motivation, and it’s not what you might expect.

The actress revealed that simple food plays a key role in fueling her fitness routine. In her latest Instagram post, the ‘Jersey’ actress revealed that Indian breakfast Poha keeps her energized and ready to take on her workouts. Sharing her video of working out in the gym, Mrunal wrote, “I workout because I really love POHA #backatitagain.”

In the clip, the actress can be seen sitting with her back to the camera, performing arm and back exercises with focus and precision. Mrunal also added the song ‘Ek Dafaa’ (Chinnamma) by Arjun Kanungo to the video.

Yesterday, the ‘Sita Ramam’ actress posted a series of stunning pictures of herself in a lavender-hued chikankari lehenga, paired with sparkling diamond accents. She kept her look simple and chic, opting for minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty. In the caption, she wrote, “Classic charm with a desi twist.”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur is currently shooting for her next project, “Dacoit,” where she will star opposite Adivi Sesh in a romantic role. The highly anticipated pan-India film also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role. Directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is co-produced by Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The story of “Dacoit” centers around an angry convict who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him. As he plots a perilous trap, the narrative takes the audience on an intense emotional journey filled with themes of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Besides, “Dacoit,” Mrunal is also gearing up for the release of “Son of Sardaar 2,” the much-awaited sequel to the 2012 film “Son of Sardaar.” She will share the screen with Ajay Devgn once again in this exciting follow-up, which also featured a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla in its first installment.

Vaani Kapoor’s ‘best girl’ Anushka Ranjan pampers her with homemade samosas

Mumbai– In a heartwarming moment of friendship, actress Vaani Kapoor took to social media to share a delightful post about a special treat from her best friend, Anushka Ranjan.

The post, accompanied by a picture of the homemade samosas, captured the love and care that went into the simple yet meaningful gesture. “Nothing beats homemade samosas made with love..by my best girl @anushkaeanjan,” Vaani captioned the photo, expressing her gratitude for the surprise.

Anushka Ranjan and Vaani Kapoor may not have appeared in the same film yet, but their strong friendship is undeniable. The two have been seen together at numerous events and parties, often sharing their bond through social media and public appearances.

Last month, the two were spotted chilling together with actors Aparshakti Khurana, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, and Anya Singh in Udaipur.

On February 9, the ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actress dropped a lively group photo on social media, where she was seen posing alongside Aparshakti, Anushka, Aditya, and Anya. The group, known for their camaraderie, looked relaxed and cheerful as they enjoyed a fun-filled time in the picturesque city.

Vaani captioned the photo, “Udaipur with all these lovelies.”

On the professional front, Vaani Kapoor is all set for her upcoming project, the Netflix thriller “Mandala Murders.” Recently, the makers released a teaser, which intrigued audiences with the tagline, “The motive lies in the past, the madness lies in the method. In an unsolvable mystery, all roads lead to a secret society.” The highly anticipated show will release soon on Netflix. The series also stars Surveen Chawla, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Vaani’s recent work includes her appearance in the film “Khel Khel Mein,” where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she was seen in the 2022 action-packed period drama “Shamshera,” sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor.

Aamir Khan makes first public appearance with girlfriend Gauri in front of media cameras

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his birthday in Mumbai, made his official appearance in front of the curious media cameras with his new partner Gauri Spratt.

The superstar, who opened the Rs 100 crore club in Bollywood with his movie ‘Ghajini’, was seen sitting in his car along with Gauri, the visuals seem to be from the Khar area of Mumbai.

The couple were casually dressed as they sat in their Toyota Vellfire, and zoomed off in the lanes of Mumbai. Gauri is the third woman in Aamir’s life. The actor was earlier married to Kiran Rao and prior to that, Reena Dutta.

Aamir left the entire Mumbai media shell-shocked when he introduced his lady love Gauri to them ahead of his 60th birthday at a five star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai. This comes after the superstar and the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar met Kiran on the sets of the Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’, which was bankrolled by him with his first wife, Reena serving as the executive producer on the film.

The superstar was married to both Kiran and Reena for 16 years each before they called it quits. The actor shares two children with Reena, Junaid and Ira Khan. Junaid made his debut last year with his streaming movie ‘Maharaj’, and was recently seen in ‘Loveyapa’. Ira tied the nuptial knot last year in January with Nupur Shikhare, a fitness expert.

With Kiran, the actor shares a son, Azad, which they continue to co-parent after their divorce. The actor was also rumoured to be dating actress Fatima Sana Shaikh with whom he worked in ‘Dangal’. However, he never confirmed or spoke about it like how he officially introduced Gauri to the media.

Twinkle Khanna’s Paris trip is all about art, food & friends

Mumbai– Actress and writer Twinkle Khanna took off to Paris for some downtime. She even treated the netizens with exciting glimpses of her recent getaway.

The video shared by Twinkle on her Instagram showed her having a blast with her friend. From enjoying local delicacies to baking together to wandering the streets of Paris, the ‘Mela actress did it all.

Giving a gist of her time in Paris, Twinkle wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Paris: where I come for the art, the food, and to test my best friend’s patience—by taking pictures of her one bite at a time.

From making macarons @macarong75017 (and fighting over caramel filling) to failing spectacularly at my diet in one of my favorite restaurants @matsuhisaparisParis delivered nothing but indulgence. Between Michelin-starred feasts at the decadent @leroyalmonceau and struggling to outshine its galaxy of chandeliers, the City of Lights ensured there were no dim moments—only dim-witted ones.”

The diva added, “I continued my noble mission of either feeding @bindya_lulla or capturing her mid-bite till she banned me from her pre-birthday celebrations.”

She concluded the post with the question, “What’s your best friend’s most ridiculous travel habit? Let me know in the comments below.”

Her clip included the “Les rues de Paris” track by Nicolas Godin.

In February this year, Twinkle dropped glimpses of her trip to the ‘City of Joy’ on social media.

She penned on her IG, “A quick visit to Kolkata for two talks and I was fortunate enough to squeeze in a stop at Kumartuli, where artisans craft stunning idols for Durga Puja. I picked up some delicate shola decorations and listened to stories about the potters who have been perfecting this art for generations.”

Dropping more titbits from her getaway, she added, “I even had time for a lovely lunch at @sienna_calcutta followed by indulging in beautiful saris and handcrafted treasures from @byloomkolkata What’s the one thing you can never resist buying while traveling?”

Karan Johar reveals ‘Akaal’ took him back to his early days

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his Punjabi film debut with Gippy Grewal’s “Akaal”. The Dharma head also graced the trailer launch event of “Akaal”, alongside the cast.

Addressing the media during the event, KJo revealed that during the previous days, only Punjabi was spoken on the sets of Bollywood movies as most of the cast and crew used to be from Punjab.

He shared, “There was a time when everyone on the set used to be Punjabi. It may be a Manmohan Desai set, or a Yash Chopra set, or a J. Om Prakash set, everyone used to speak in Punjabi. Heroes, directors, producers, everyone was from Punjab – this was kind of a template. My father (Yash Johar) used to speak to the distributors and producers in Punjabi every morning. However, I used to get confused when mom (Hiroo Johar) used to get up and start talking to her relatives in Sindhi.”

The director confessed that working on “Akaal” reminded him of those good old days.

Recently, KJo took to social media to share a heartfelt note on being associated with “Akaal”.

Karan Johar revealed that “Akaal” will be the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide.

He wrote, “It gives me so much pride to have Dharma Productions associating with the legendary & accomplished Gippy Grewal to mark our first foray into Punjabi cinema. Akaal not only represents the culture & history of Punjab but I am positive it will resonate on a deeper level with the entirety of India and beyond. Which is why we are even prouder to present Akaal being the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide…so that the magic of cinema continues to conquer beyond borders.”

Aside from acting in the film, Gippy Grewal has also directed and written the project. The primary cast of the drama includes Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh.

Farah Khan gets clicked with the ‘only child who poses with her’

Mumbai– Along with her three kids, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is also a pet mom to a Shih Tzu pet named Smoochy.

Farah took to her official IG and posted an adorable pic posing with her furry baby for a selfie on the couch. While the ‘Main Hoo Na’ maker was seen wearing a blue shirt, with light makeup and specs placed on her head, her pup looked straight into the camera.

“The only child who will pose with me”, Farah wrote in the caption.

Yesterday, Farah revealed that her bed had been taken over by Smoochy.

She shared a video on Insta featuring a dimly lit bedroom with a cozy, neatly arranged bed. Smoochy lay comfortably in the center of the bed, seemingly owning the space.

Her post was accompanied by a funny caption that read, “When u realize it’s actually her bed n she’s just letting u sleep in it! @smoochythepoochy.”

Farah had added the song “Chand Tare” to the clip from the 1997 film “Yes Boss” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Work-wise, Farah recently choreographed the peppy number “Zohra Jabeen” from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-led “Sikandar”.

The song marked Farah’s reunion with Salman after several years.

Talking about the same, the choreographer revealed that she goes a really long way with both Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Farah said, “One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special.”

She added, “I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.”

“Sikandar” marks Salman’s return to the big screen after the 2023 action-entertainer “Tiger 3”.

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the project features a strong cast with Salman, Rashmika, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

“Sikandar” is slated to reach the cinema halls on March 31 during Eid.

Priyanka Chopra calls for company, ‘Who is going with me?’ for ‘The Last Five Years’

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to invite fans to join her for the premiere of “The Last Five Years.” She excitedly asked, ‘Who is going with me?’ in a recent post.

Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” kicks off its Broadway premiere run at the Hudson Theatre on March 18, with the official opening night set for April 6. The production is directed by Whitney White. Priyanka’s husband, actor Nick Jonas, and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren lead the cast of the two-hander as Jamie and Cathy, respectively.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to express her excitement and shared the poster of the film, captioning, “Who is going with me?? @ thelastfiveyears.”

A few days ago, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ to give a sneak peek at Broadway’s upcoming “The Last Five Years.” “Sharing photos from his visit to the show on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Last night on @fallontonight for @thelastfiveyears – 4 day countdown until performances start!.”

Last month, Priyanka Chopra accompanied Nick Jonas for their ‘first theatre trip’ to see his Broadway production “The Last Five Years.” The couple was joined by their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick posted a couple of their photos on social media. One image showed little Malti pointing towards a poster of Nick. The next few pictures showed poster and hoardings outside the theatre. Nick captioned the post, “Three week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears.”

“The Last Five Years centers” on two New Yorkers—Jamie (Jonas), an up-and-coming author, and Cathy (Warren), an aspiring actress—whose love story unfolds over five years. Jamie’s journey is presented in chronological order, while Cathy’s is told in reverse, starting at the end of their marriage.

Sunny Leone: Ladki Deewani will set the dance floors on fire

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone, who will be seen in the high-energy Hindi song “Ladki Deewani”, shared that the track will set the dance floors on fire.

Neelkamal Singh is bringing a fresh new vibe to his music, stepping beyond Bhojpuri hits into the world of high-energy Hindi party songs with Ladki Deewani.

Get ready for a non-stop party! Neelkamal is thrilled about this leap, saying, “Mujhe kaafi waqt se kuch naya try karna tha, aur Ladki Deewani ekdum perfect song laga. Bhushan Kumar aur T-Series ka support mila, aur bas phir maine socha—ab party shuru karte hain!”

“This song doesn’t just play—it hijacks your mood, grabs your feet, and makes you move. Aur jab Sunny Leone ka tadka lag gaya, toh bas phir kya… dhamaka tai hai!”

Sunny Leone added:, “From the moment I heard Ladki Deewani, I knew it was pure fire! The energy, the beats, the vibe—it’s the kind of song that just makes you want to dance.”

“And shooting with Neel Kamal was such a blast! We hit it off instantly, shared so many laughs, and had the best time bringing this song to life. Working with T-Series always feels like home.”

She added: “Our journey goes back years and they just know how to create magic. Ladki Deewani is no different—it will set the dance floors on fire! I had the best time filming this and I can’t wait for everyone to feel the same energy. So turn it up and let’s get this party started!”

With R Jay Kang’s beats, Ashutosh Tiwari’s lyrics, and Rahul Shetty’s direction, “Ladki Deewani” has the perfect blend of energy and fun.

Talking about Sunny, the actress’ latest release includes Himesh Reshammiya’s “Badass Ravi Kumar”, where she appeared in a song christened “Hookstep Hookah Bar” alongside filmmaker-dancer and actor Prabhu Deva.

The song is by Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan. The English vocals are given by Sunidhi and Shannon K.

“Badass Ravi Kumar” is a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It is a spin-off to the 2014 film “The Xpose”, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his titular role. (IANS)