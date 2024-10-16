Saheli Boston Announces Lineup of Artists and Performers at its Dec. 1 Gala “Nirbhaya”

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA–Saheli Boston, a community-based non-profit organization based in Massachusetts with a mission of preventing domestic violence and empowering South Asian and Arab women, will holdi its biennial fundraiser on Dec. 1, 2024.

The evening will feature an inspiring performances by many local artists and showcase the strength and successes of Saheli.

The event, named “Nirbhaya” will be emceed by Ruchika Yadav and Poppy Charnalia.

Ms. Yadav is a versatile finance professional who brings a thoughtful and energetic approach to every role she takes on. As a Chartered Accountant from India and a Certified Internal Auditor, she started her career at top accounting firms like KPMG and Deloitte and has applied her expertise in several biotechnology companies in the Greater Boston area.

Since joining Saheli’s board in 2021 as Treasurer, Ms. Yadav has led key fundraising initiatives while also driving financial discipline and streamlining the organization’s financial processes and reporting.

Her creative mind gave rise to the concept of the “Art Affair,” a highlight of Saheli’s annual gala in 2023. She lives in Winchester, MA, with her husband Munendra and their twins, Rohan and Rhea. Together, they embrace a spirit of giving and creativity, always seeking to make a positive difference in their community.

Ms. Charnalia grew up in Lucknow, India, deeply delving into various forms of art like Hindustani Classical Music and poetry. In 2018, she launched her poetry book Yeh Sach Anwarat at the DeCordova Contemporary Art Museum.

Ms. Charnalia has written and recited poetry of all genres in many Kavi Sammelans across the United States—Hindi Manch, Harvard University (Boston), the Consulate General of New York, Toronto (Canada), Delhi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Bhopal (India), and in London, New Zealand, and Muscat.

She weaves poetry in all three languages: Urdu, English, and Hindi. She has existing and upcoming art exhibitions in Boston, New York, Rome, Venice, and London, and at the Louvre Museum in Paris in October 2024. She recently exhibited at the May 2023 Cannes Film Festival Contemporary Art Biennial.

Ms. Charnalia feels deeply for the cause of Saheli. Her deep empathy translates into her contributions to the cause with her poetry, art, and more. She has a lot of respect for the kind people who work for Saheli to empower and transform women’s lives. This work has a positive impact not just on women but also on our future generations.

The evening will also feature a musical performance by Natraj, a world-jazz ensemble that has delighted listeners since 1987. Natraj seamlessly melds the classical music of India, traditional music from West Africa, and contemporary jazz to create its own unique and infectious style.

Hard-driving African grooves and graceful Indian ragas meet in the band’s expansive jazz conception. Natraj captivates and excites audiences with exotic textures, accessible melodies, and rhythmic energy. Natraj features raga-influenced soprano and sopranino saxophonist Phil Scarff; the virtuosity of violinist and violist Rohan Gregory; the tabla and multi percussion wizardry of Jerry Leake; the warm, nimble solidity of bassist Mike Rivard; and the high-energy groove of drummer Bertram Lehmann.

Along with Natraj, “Nirbhaya” will feature other artistic performances and promises an evening filled with inspiration, music, fun, food, and networking, all to support the worthy cause of domestic violence prevention.

LINK FOR MORE DETAILS, REGISTRATION, AND SPONSORSHIP: https://saheliboston.org/nirbhaya2024/