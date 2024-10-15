Bollywood Roundup: Neha Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Neha Sharma’s sister Aisha shows how fashion can uplift and inspire!

Mumbai– Actor and model Aisha Sharma has garnered millions of followers seeking fashion inspiration from her chic looks.

As her position as a style icon grew, she became committed to using her platform to show how fashion can create a positive impact. After much thought, she decided the best way to do this was to lead by example in promoting circular fashion. “I have always loved shopping vintage and thrift, but the concept is still not as widely adopted in India,” Aisha explained. The actress added, “So I wanted to show everyone how I enjoy participating in the preloved community more widely, in the hopes that others will also take this step towards sustainability with me.”

In fact, Aisha, sister of Neha Sharma, had been receiving many messages from her social media fans asking her to make her preloved collection available for sale. “I was so happy that many of my followers were also on the same page, wanting to include circular fashion in their closet. So if I can increase visibility for the concept of sharing your pieces for sale and shopping preloved, I knew it would be a great way to serve my fans and bring new people into the sustainability fold.” Aisha is committed to devoting her time and resources to make this an ongoing initiative, to keep the momentum of a sustainably lifestyle going. “This is a long-term project, and I’m excited to keep sharing my favourite finds with you all – look out for future drop alerts!”

Already through the pieces she has contributed so far, the environmental savings amount to over 99 thousand litres of water and 132 kgs of carbon when purchased preowned over newly manufactured – these estimates are calculated using India’s first environmental footprint calculator built by Dolce Vee, the social enterprise with whom Aisha has partnered for this project.

Ajay Devgn sums up Akshay Kumar in just one word

Mumbai– It’s gonna be fireworks at the box-office on Diwali with the upcoming action spectacle ‘Singham Again’ which practically stars half of Bollywood. In the run up to the film’s release, Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who star as supercops in ‘Singham Again’, are setting up the tone for the movie with their bromance.

On Tuesday, Ajay notified his followers on X, formerly Twitter, about an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. When he was asked by a fan to say something about his co-star Akshay Kumar.

The user asked him, “Ek Word mein #AkshayKumar Sir ko Describe kijiye #AskAjay”.

Replying to this, the ‘Singham’ star wrote, “Khiladi. @akshaykumar I love you”.

Akshay replied by saying, “@ajaydevgn love you bro”.

Fans showered praises for the superstars in the comments. One fan wrote, “bhaichara bana rehna chahiye”.

Another wrote, “Their bond (heart emojis)”.

Ajay and Akshay have been the best of friends for long time. In fact, Ajay’s father, the action choreography legend, Veeru Devgn was very fond of Akshay’s fighting skills owing to his training in martial arts.

The trailer of ‘Singham Again’ was released recently, and draws inferences from the Hindu epic of ‘Ramayana’. It also features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun’s character.

Director Rohit Shetty has smartly incorporated the elements in the film picking from the way south Indian directors make their stories culturally relevant and rooted, case in point, ‘Kantara’ and the global rage ‘RRR’.

It also marks the second big budget adaptation of Ramayana after the box-office debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’. To ensure good returns on a film, Rohit has placed the safest bet that will appeal to a large section of audience: The Ramayana.

Here’s why Kartik Aaryan wants Vidya Balan, not Manjulika

Mumbai– Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will be joining Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ to promote their upcoming film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

The makers have been treating fans to several exciting promos from the episode, and recently, they shared another one showing Vidya preparing a ‘nervous’ Kartik for the show. Sony TV posted the video on its official Instagram page and wrote, “KBC par aane ke liye excited hai @balanvidya aur nervous hai @kartikaaryan , kaise suljhayenge ye KBC ke sawaalon ka bhool bhulaiya?.”

The promo video opens with the ‘Dirty Picture’ actress playfully teasing Kartik Aaryan by saying, “You look very nervous today.” Kartik, with a hint of humour, admits that he is indeed nervous, explaining that it’s his first time on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and the experience is making him anxious. Vidya, not missing a beat, turns the tables by quizzing Kartik with a few light-hearted questions, playfully testing how well he’s prepared for his big debut on the show. Their witty exchange sets the tone for fun and engaging segment.

The exciting promo ends with Kartik saying, ‘I want Vidya, not Manjulika.’ The promo videos have created immense excitement among fans to see these three actors sharing the screen together. Kartik, who plays Rooh Baba in the film, shared a picture of himself posing with Vidya and Amitabh, captioning it, “Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnath (sic).”

This fun filled episode will air on 18th October. On a related note, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjai Mishra, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Vidya Balan is set to reprise her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika in the film. Her return marks a reunion with the beloved franchise, following her unforgettable performance in the original 2007 movie. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to release on November 1, clashing with Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer cop drama ‘Singham Again.’

Bhumi Pednekar: Want to do a period film around the freedom struggle

Mumbai– It was in 2015 when Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in films with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and ever since then she has featured in movies, which come with a message. The actress now manifests doing a period film around the freedom struggle.

After “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, Bhumi was seen in movies such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Sonchiriya”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, “Badhaai Do”, “Bheed” and “Afwah” to name a few.

In a conversation with IANS, Bhumi spoke about branching out to genres she has never tried her into – action and a period film.

“I think what I would really want to do is maybe an action film, maybe do a film around the freedom struggle,” Bhumi said.

She added: “I’m constantly putting this out there in the universe that I want to do a film, a period film around the freedom struggle.”

On the acting front, Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller “Bhakshak”, which was based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. The film also had Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar.

Recently, the 35-year-old actress turned muse for the designer Richa Khemka’s collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. She spoke about films setting “unrealistic beauty standards”

She had said: “Films play a large part in setting any kind of benchmark and it’s just not limited to fashion and beauty. Cinema can impact a large number of people and if used rightly it can truly have a very positive impact. I think over the years our films have just set really unrealistic beauty standards.”

Bhumi revealed that she finds fashion “liberating and empowering.”

“Fashion to me is a form of self-expression, it is so liberating and empowering and I’ve truly found a space that I really really enjoy,” she had said.

Alia Bhatt’s fans send hate messages to Bijou Thaangjam

Mumbai– The latest released movie ‘Jigra’ starred Alia Bhatt and Vedant Raina which failed at the weekend box office. Manipur-based actor Bijou ThaangJam is getting hate from Alia Bhatt fans when he posted on his X account about discrimination against him from film production.

Bijou recently took to his X account and expressed the situation “The irony is truly remarkable. I speak up about discrimination, and suddenly I’m met with a flood of racist and discriminatory remarks.”

He added, “Bravo, well done. It’s almost like your pea-sized brain can’t grasp the concept of equality. But hey, some things never change, right? No wonder people from the Norteast are treated so poorly by some in mainland India. I’m as much, if not more, Indian than you’ll ever be, but sure, keep living in that bubble”.

Bijou wrote for Alia fans that read, “As an artist and actor, I have the utmost respect and gratitude for my fellow creatives. What I criticized was the flawed system, the hierarchy, and the terrible management. But to all the die-hard Alia Bhatt fans, bhakhts, and fanatics, please do me a favor, get a life. Your racist and derogatory comments only prove how little you are as a person.”

“A big thank you to those who’ve shown love and support- let’s not forget that we’re Indians, and it’s diversity we should be celebrating. Jai Hind” he replied to his fans.

Bijou ThaangJam is from Imphal, Manipur and he is an actor, chef, lyricist, art director, and entrepreneur. He was one of the top 50 contestants in Master Chef India 2011, also seen in some successful movies such as Marry Kom, and Shivaay. His recently released movie was ‘Chili Chicken’ which is a Kannada language film the storyline is about five northeastern boys working in a Chinese restaurant and the tragedy starts when one of them mysteriously dies in the restaurant. Now, this is also available on OTT.

Ananya Panday masters the art of muting

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has mastered the art of muting social media profiles and said that it “avoids all the drama of unfollowing a person”.

Ananya was speaking to Prajakta Koli on her podcast series “So Positive”, where the actress asked the content creator what she does if she doesn’t like someone’s post and instead of writing a mean comment, what would she do?

Prajakta replied: “Scroll past. Or if you don’t already follow them, like for me if I follow someone but the content is not making me happy anymore, I’ll just mute.”

To which, Ananya replied that the “mute” feature is the best.

“Oh my god, mute is the best feature. Left, right and centre, it’s the best. Guys, if you didn’t know about this secret mute button, it avoids all the drama of unfollowing a person. And you don’t have to see it,” said Ananya.

However, the actress feels that cleansing her feed has made “such a big difference in my life”.

“It’s literally like food, it’s your diet. Because you’re consuming it all the time,” she said.

Prajakta replied that so much of the day goes into that.

Ananya then explained that the attention span to react has become short.

“And what I find bizarre is that the way that social media is, you’re scrolling and you see like a video of a cute puppy and the next thing will be something very disturbing, And then our attention span has become so short, even our ability to react to something fully has kind of gone away,” she said.

Ananya added: “Because the moment you feel like, oh I need to feel upset, you scroll and suddenly you’re happy. So it’s a bit distorted in that way.”

To which, Prajakta replied: I always say this but I’m like, you don’t get to come on my phone and turn my mood off. Doesn’t work like that. So I go mute everyone.”

Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals why they ventured into regional movies

Mumbai– Madhu Chopra, mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and mother-in-law of Nick Jonas, shared her insights on regional cinema and discussed about her venture into regional films.

In one of her conversations, she was asked about the changing landscape of Indian cinema. While Bollywood has long been the focus, it is noted that South Indian films like Kantara and KGF have gained significant popularity.

She explained, “I used to watch regional films that had some beautiful stories. Malayalam and Bengali films had some beautiful stories. There is a bit of mainstream people who don’t get to see it, so we said, we have to give these people an opportunity.”

“And the second principle was every film of ours will be a debut like a debut screenwriter, director, debut actor. So these are the two things giving opportunity,” she further added.

On her personal front, Madhu Chopra is a mother of two. She is a trained ENT specialist from the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. After serving in the armed forces for over many years, she left her job to support her daughter Priyanka Chopra’s career. She transitioned into the film industry, making her debut as a producer in 2016 with the Marathi film ‘Ventilator’.

The Ventilator movie is the story of a joint family in which the eldest member got hospitalised before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and this film performed well at the box office.

Alongside her daughter Priyanka Chopra, she founded Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company dedicated to creating small-budget films that spotlight new talents. The mobile series ‘It’s My City’, marked the company’s first project and won several accolades, including three National Film Awards in 2016. Following this success, their fourth Marathi film, Paani, won the National Film Award for Best Film in the Environment Conservation/Preservation category in 2019.’Paani’ will soon be released in theatres. That same year, they released the biographical film The Sky Is Pink, which garnered three Filmfare Awards.

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in new haircut by Aalim Hakim, fans say ‘for Dhoom 4’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor looked-every-inch dapper after he got a new haircut by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Hakim on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he dropped three pictures with the superstar. The first was a picture of Ranbir’s side profile as sported short slick hair. The second was a close up on the actor.

The third image had the superstar posing with Hakim for a mirror selfie. In all the three images, the actor was seen sporting Prada sunglasses.

Hakim captioned the image: “Hotness Alert !!! RANBIR KAPOOR.”

As soon as Hakim dropped the images, fans took to the comment section to discuss the star’s new look.

One simply wrote: “Dhoom 4.”

Another also commented with “Dhoom 4.”

“For Dhoom 4,” said a user.

A netizen asked: “Is it for Dhoom reloaded.”

Recently, social media has been abuzz with reports claiming Ranbir taking forward “Dhoom 4”, the much-awaited next part of the “Dhoom” franchise. There were also reports claiming that stars Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra might not return as Jai and Ali.

The first installment of the “Dhoom” franchise, an action thriller film, released in 2004. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. The film revolves around a gang of robbers on motorbikes, who carry out robberies in Mumbai, while a cop Jai Dixit and a motorbike dealer Ali Akbar Fateh Khan are assigned to stop the gang.

The second part was christened “Dhoom 2: Back in Action” released in 2006. The sequel had some new and old names such as Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the third installment of “Dhoom” series saw names such as Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif. (IANS)