Saheli Boston Adds Local Bollywood Rock Band “Kadak Chai” to its The Art Affair Event on Sunday

BURLINGTON, MA–Saheli Boston, a New-England based non-profit organization dedicated to the safety and success of women, has added a local Bollywood Rock Band Kadak Chai to its Art Affair event this Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

The event will be held at the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington, MA, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Art Affair will offer a relaxing evening with wine, hors d’ouevres and live band performances by Orchid Reed and Kadak Chai, which plays Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, and English hits from the golden oldies to today’s hits with a rock twist.

Raffle prizes add to the excitement of the evening, and all proceeds will support Saheli’s mission and its wide variety of support services for women, from legal advocacy to economic empowerment of domestic violence survivors.

Click on the link learn more, purchase a ticket and support this worthy cause: https://saheliboston.org/art-affair/.

Saheli invites all art lovers and supporters to The Art Affair, a fundraising event featuring a variety of art and artists, music and meaningful conversations, to support their worthy cause.

The event will be inaugurated by husband-wife team of Vivek and Vandana Sharma. Santhana Krishnan, founder of the South Asian Gallery, and Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, Curator of the Peabody Essex Museum, will be the chief guests.

The event will showcase a wide-ranging and multigeneric art work, including pieces from the traditional South Asian repertoire to modernist/experimental genres, from well-established local artists. Many of the art works on display will be available for live auction at the event. Local art vendors and arts students will also be selling their works at the venue.