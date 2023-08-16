Bollywood Roundup: Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

NTR Jr wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday as he unveils poster from ‘Devara’

Mumbai– Actor NTR Jr who is known for ‘RRR’, took to his social media on Wednesday to send birthday wishes to actor Saif Ali Khan. Wishing the actor, NTR Jr shared a poster of Saif from their upcoming film ‘Devara’.

‘Devara’ marks the Telugu debut of Saif. The poster features Saif in an intense look with long curly hair and thick stubble, sporting a black shirt. It also reveals Saif’s character’s name: Bhaira.

In the poster, Saif is against the backdrops of a water body and hills. NTR Jr wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday Saif sir.”

Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after ‘Janatha Garage’. Jr NTR has had a stellar year professionally. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Adipurush’, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R. Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is onboard as the Head of Art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the Editor.

The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

Alia Bhatt: I can be my truest, most authentic self with Ranbir

New Delhi– Actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor is her happy place, as she can be her truest, most authentic self with him.

Alia conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, wherein she spoke about her daughter Raha, how she is handling work and mommy duties, dealing with toxicity and criticism, her favourite thing during shoot breaks, and Ranbir.

A fan asked her ‘Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor’, to which Alia replied with an unseen picture of her with Ranbir. Ranbir is seen holding Alia tightly, and giving a peck on her head. She wrote: “He is my happy place cause I can be my truest, most authentic self with him.”

Alia also said that Ranbir is her most favourite photographer “ever”.

A user asked: “How’s your baby Raha?” Alia posted a photo of holding a sunflower and wrote: “Raha is 9 months now and she is pure Joy.”

Another fan asked Alia: “How are you handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times.” The actress replied “Parenting is a lifelong role. I don’t think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love .. because there’s no such thing as too much love.”

“What’s a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?” Alia said: “Constructive criticism is the best way to grow… but words that are meant to hurt you can only (get) hurt if you let them.. No one can take who you are away from you.. cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you.”

The ‘Student of the Year’ actress revealed that she takes a nap in her free time during shoot breaks. She also posted a picture of herself sleeping on the bed in a green floral dress.

One fan asked her “Why so positive”, to which she said: “Why not? It’s not like I don’t have bad days… but I choose to be grateful for life & just shine like the sun does everyday without complaining.”

Alia also revealed why the lion/lioness/cub is so close to her heart. “Various reasons.. lion king the movie has always been very close to my heart.. also my 2 trips to Masai Mara have been such major turning points in my life.. when I think of family I think of the lions and their cubs..it’s just what comes to my heart first,” she shared.

The 30-year-old actress who was last seen in romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh, shared a glimpse of her next project. She dropped the photo of a script on which it was written ‘untitled’. She captioned it as ‘Stay tuned’.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In November 2022, she gave birth to their daughter Raha.

Salman Khan, Bhagyashree unveil Rajveer, Paloma’s romantic title track from ‘Dono’

New Delhi– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Bhagyashree, who redefined the concept of love in 1989 with the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, launched the romantic title track of the upcoming film ‘Dono’ starring debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma, on Wednesday.

The song exudes innocence in love.

Rajveer is the younger son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

It is also the directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjtaya, the son of veteran director Sooraj R. Barjatya.

For its 59th Film Production, ‘Dono’, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. ‘Dono’ has set the promise of it being an innocent love story, dealing with the urban issues of romance and relationships with its clutter-breaking teaser. The formula of a romance saga with debutant actors capturing the pulse of a generation is Dono’s vibe right now.

Back in 1989, Rajshri’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ had the same vibe. It made Salman everyone’s Prem and gave us the unforgettable Suman in Bhagyashree.

The couple took the nation by storm and went on to create path breaking box office records.

Sharing the song, Salman and Bhagyashree wrote: “Hum Dono se aap sab ke liye… Yeh Dono Our best wishes to the talented @avnish.barjatya and the rising stars @the_rajveer_deol @palomadhillon #Dono Title Track Out Now !!”

With Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy helming the music of ‘Dono’, the title track is the first song to come out of an eight song long album.

Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song’s energy is infectious and is sure to leave the audience humming the memorable tune.

The two minute 33 second song is shot in a glasshouse with rain in the backdrop, Dono’s title track’s visuals have all elements of a quintessential romantic track. Rajveer’s innocence as he sings the heartfelt lyrics to Paloma, will make one skip a heartbeat.

The song shows Rajveer dressed in a formal white shirt and a pair of black pants, while Paloma is wearing a red flowy gown. They are sitting by the beachside. There are glimpses of the couple from a wedding, a club and them walking on a street. The song talks of falling in love, the trials and errors of confessing one’s love, an emotion so universal that everyone can relate.

Directed by Avnish, and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya.

Creative production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, ‘Dono’ deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth.

It is the story of Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride, who meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom, and an unexpected bond is made.

‘Dono’ is all set to have a theatrical release soon. (IANS)