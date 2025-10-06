Sachin Tendulkar, NCL Chairman Arun Agarwal Ring NYSE Opening Bell Ahead of Cricket League Kickoff in Texas

- Advertisement -

New York, NY / Dallas, TX –— In a historic moment that bridged Wall Street and the world of cricket, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the National Cricket League (NCL) USA, rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) —just hours before the inaugural NCL tournament gets underway in Texas.

Tendulkar and Agarwal were joined by NYSE leadership, including Joe Benarroch, Head of Content, Media Partnerships and Distribution, to celebrate the arrival of America’s newest professional cricket league on one of the world’s most influential financial platforms.

“Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell is more than ceremony — it’s a symbol of cricket stepping onto the world’s financial stage,” said Sachin Tendulkar, Co-Owner of the NCL. “Just as markets connect investors worldwide, cricket unites billions of fans across cultures and countries. Today we show that America is ready to be part of that connection.”

The event symbolized cricket’s growing momentum in the U.S. and the league’s ambition to establish itself as a powerful sports and cultural force. NYSE Texas is the official jersey sponsor of the NCL, reflecting the partnership between finance and sport.

“Ringing the NYSE bell marks cricket’s arrival in America’s business mainstream,” said Arun Agarwal, NCL Chairman. “With NCL USA, we’re building a bridge from Wall Street to Main Street — and to billions of fans worldwide who see cricket as both a sport and a global marketplace of passion and opportunity.”

“Today, with Sachin Tendulkar and the National Cricket League on this stage, we celebrate more than a game — we celebrate a global sport stepping into America’s financial and cultural spotlight,” said Bryan Daniel, President of the NYSE.

Community and Cultural Impact

Beyond the glitz of the NYSE, the NCL has already begun delivering on its grassroots mission. Earlier in the day, cricket legend Brian Lara and the NCL team visited Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in South Dallas, where students participated in a hands-on cricket clinic — many picking up a bat for the first time. These clinics will expand across North Texas, as part of the NCL’s commitment to youth engagement and community development.

Tournament Begins Tonight

The NCL tournament officially kicks off tonight at the University of Texas at Dallas, marking the debut of the league’s high-energy Sixty Strikes format — a fast-paced version of cricket designed to appeal to American audiences while preserving the spirit of the game.

Games will be broadcast globally on Sony Sports, nationally on ABC/WFAA, and backed by a roster of sponsors, with NYSE Texas leading the way.

Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League (NCL) USA is poised to become the premier platform for professional cricket in America. With a modern format, international star power, and a focus on community impact, the NCL is reimagining how cricket is played, watched, and celebrated in the U.S.

As Sachin Tendulkar aptly said today from the NYSE podium: “America is ready for cricket — and cricket is ready for America.”