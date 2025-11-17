S S Rajamouli Thanks Team Behind ‘Varanasi’ Title Announcement Video

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, India — Celebrated filmmaker S S Rajamouli has publicly expressed his gratitude to the creative team behind the recently released title announcement video for his upcoming film Varanasi. After receiving widespread praise from fans and industry figures, Rajamouli took to social media to personally acknowledge every team member who contributed to the visually stunning teaser.

On Monday, Rajamouli shared a detailed post on X, writing, “I thank my fantastic team: Srinivas Mohan – VFX supervisor, P S Vinodh – DoP, Mohan – Production designer, M M Keeravaani – Music composer, Rama – Costume designer, Deepak – Animation supervisor, Pratheek – concept design and development, and Thammi Raju – Editor for helping me bring this video to life.”

He also extended special thanks to the studios that handled the high-end visual effects. “I want to thank Mistyman Studios for their exceptional VFX work on our announcement video, overseen by creative director Alex Pi. And Julia continues monitoring to deliver the best. Your expertise brought the shots to life. Many thanks also to the fantastic teams at Viskefi, Phantom FX and Gimpville for their outstanding work on their shots and for their continued support right up to the very last minute!” he wrote, adding the hashtag #Varanasi.

The director’s appreciation comes a day after the release of the title teaser, which was unveiled at a special fan event. Rajamouli also acknowledged the dedication of Mahesh Babu’s fans, who traveled long distances to attend the launch despite cold weather and technical issues.

“My sincere thanks to all the Mahesh fans who travelled such long distances for the #Varanasi Globetrotter event and walked close to 3km in the cold… Even with the glitches on our side, your patience never wavered… I have to say this, you’re as disciplined as your idol,” he posted. “And a big thank you to every Telugu cinema audience who stood by us on the ground.”

Closing his message of thanks, Rajamouli added, “Thank you everyone for all the love, accolades and applause for the #Varanasi Announcement Video. Our whole @VaranasiMovie team is grateful to all of you.” (Source: IANS)