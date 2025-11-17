Indian Markets Rally for Sixth Straight Session, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Indian equity markets extended last week’s gains, closing higher for the sixth consecutive session on Monday amid strong investor sentiment and expectations of further economic catalysts.

The BSE Sensex finished at 84,950.95, up 388.17 points or 0.46 percent. The benchmark index opened at 84,700.50, well above Friday’s close of 84,562.78, and traded in positive territory throughout the day. It touched an intraday high of 84,988.09 and a low of 84,581.08.

The NSE Nifty also closed higher, ending at 26,013.45 — up 103.40 points or 0.40 percent — breaking through the key psychological barrier of 26,000.

Analysts attributed the ongoing rally to positive market momentum and stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, especially among midcap companies. They said investor confidence in an economic rebound has strengthened, with expectations of future earnings upgrades.

“A potential trade deal remains a crucial trigger that participants are closely monitoring,” market analysts noted, adding that current risk-reward dynamics appear favorable for continued gains.

Among the Sensex heavyweights, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Titan, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, and Eternal were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, and Tata Steel ended the day in the red.

Broad-based buying was visible across sectors. Nifty Financial Services rose 154 points (0.56 percent), while Nifty Bank gained 445 points (0.76 percent). Nifty Auto jumped 232 points (0.85 percent), Nifty FMCG added 116 points (0.21 percent), and Nifty IT climbed 73 points (0.2 percent).

Broader market indices also closed higher. Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 95 points (0.52 percent), Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 441 points (0.73 percent), and Nifty 100 increased by 111 points (0.42 percent). (Source: IANS)