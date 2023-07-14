Rum cocktails for the win

New Delhi– Whether you prefer a classic rum and coke or are eager to experiment with innovative cocktail creations, here’s a selection of must-try rum brands and tantalising recipes that will take your celebrations a notch higher.
VIVA EL RON
Viva El Ron is a Cuban rum celebrating culture, history, and revolution. Created during the Cuban Revolution, it symbolises the resilience, passion, and enduring spirit of the Cuban people. The rum is a tribute to the Cuban people’s resilience and passion, with a unique silver Ron mix and a well-rounded texture. The Cuban style blend features fresh, soft, and smooth flavors, transporting you to a breath-taking ocean sunset. It pairs well with classic cocktails like Cuba Libre, Mojito, and Daiquiri, making it a versatile and well-rounded rum.
MRP: Rs 1,575/-
Cuba Libre
Ingredients:
50 ml of Viva El Ron
120 ml of cola
15 ml of freshly squeezed lime juice
Ice cubes
Lime wedge, for garnish
Method:
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
Measure and pour 50 ml of light rum into the glass.
Squeeze the juice of half a lime to obtain approximately 15 ml of lime juice.
Add it to the glass. Slowly pour 120 ml of cola into the glass.
Gently stir the ingredients together using a cocktail stirrer or a long spoon.
Be careful not to disturb the carbonation too much.
Garnish the glass with a lime wedge by sliding it onto the rim.
ASHANTI SPICED RUM:
Ashanti Spiced Rum is a premium rum blending Caribbean tradition and exotic flavours, with a rich, aromatic profile. Its infusion of warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla creates a harmonious blend, transporting the palate to sun-kissed beaches. Ashanti Spiced Red is a spiced rum made from Guatemalan rum, African hibiscus flower, and Indian ginger, giving it a unique taste and coppery colors. It pairs well with Cola, Ginger ale, fruit juice, and soda or in classic fruity cocktails.
MRP: Rs 4,625/-
Ashanti Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
60 ml Ashanti Spiced Rum
5 ml simple syrup
2 dashes Spice Route Bitters
Orange peel (for garnish)
Method:
In an Old Fashioned glass, muddle the orange peel and simple syrup.
Add the Ashanti Spiced Rum and bitters.
Fill the glass with ice cubes and stir gently until chilled.
Garnish with an orange peel twist.
BUSH RUM MANGO:
Bush Rum Mango is a tropical rum with luscious flavours, bursting with the essence of ripe mangoes. This Caribbean-inspired rum is a refreshing escape to paradise, with a smooth texture and harmonious blend of sweet and tangy notes. It can be enjoyed neat, mixed into cocktails, or used as a base for fruity concoctions. Distilled ripe mangoes, it is blended with Bush Rum Original Spiced for a real taste and tang. Enjoy this tropical experience with cola or in a Daiquiri.
MRP: Rs 5,150/-
Mango Daiquiri
Ingredients:
60 ml Bush Rum Mango
30 ml fresh lime juice
15 ml simple syrup
1 cup frozen mango chunks
Lime wheel (for garnish)
Method:
Add frozen mango chunks, Bush Rum Mango, lime juice, and simple syrup to a blender.
Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a chilled cocktail glass.
Garnish with a lime wheel.
Sip and savor the tropical flavors.
BUSH RUM TROPICAL CITRUS:
Bush Rum Tropical Citrus is a tropical rum that combines the tangy sweetness of citrus fruits with the smooth richness of premium rum. It offers a tropical experience, with a captivating aroma and invigorating taste. This spiced rum is perfect for mixing or sipping neat with ice, and is perfect served with lemonade, ice, and a wedge of citrus fruit. It pairs well with Cola, Ginger ale, fruit juice, and soda for a classic fruity cocktail.
MRP: Rs 5,150/-
Citrus Rum Punch
Ingredients:
90 ml Bush Rum Tropical Citrus
45 ml orange juice
45 ml pineapple juice
15 ml lime juice
15 ml grenadine syrup
Orange slice and cherry for garnish
Method:
Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well.
Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.
Garnish with an orange slice and cherry.
Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the vast pool of rum mixology, treat yourself by indulging in some vibrant experimentation with the diverse flavours of rum. To get you started with the classics, we’ve compiled a list of five delicious and easy-to-make rum cocktails that will let you unwind, and enjoy the relaxed vibes of sun-soaked beaches and late night tiki bars.
Hotel Nacional
Ingredients:
60ml BACARDI RESERVA OCHO RUM
22.5ml Pineapple Juice
7.5ml Lime Juice
7.5ml Simple Syrup
15ml Apricot Liqueur
Method:
Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice
Shake vigorously
Fine strain into a coupe glass
Garnish with a pineapple leave or a lime wheel
Frozen Pina Colada
Ingredients:
50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
37.5ml Coconut Water
37.5ml Pineapple Juice
1 Cup Ice
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a blender
Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms
Serve in a highball glass
Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag
Classic Rum Punch
Ingredients:
50ml BACARDÍ AÑEJO CUATRO
15ml Lime Juice
30ml Sugar Syrup
60ml Chilled Water
2 Dashes Angostura Bitter
Method:
Pour the rum, lime juice, bitters, and syrup into a mixing container
Mix and strain into a highball glass
Add the chilled water and stir
Garnish with an orange wheel and a cherry. (IANS)