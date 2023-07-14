Rum cocktails for the win

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Whether you prefer a classic rum and coke or are eager to experiment with innovative cocktail creations, here’s a selection of must-try rum brands and tantalising recipes that will take your celebrations a notch higher.

VIVA EL RON

Viva El Ron is a Cuban rum celebrating culture, history, and revolution. Created during the Cuban Revolution, it symbolises the resilience, passion, and enduring spirit of the Cuban people. The rum is a tribute to the Cuban people’s resilience and passion, with a unique silver Ron mix and a well-rounded texture. The Cuban style blend features fresh, soft, and smooth flavors, transporting you to a breath-taking ocean sunset. It pairs well with classic cocktails like Cuba Libre, Mojito, and Daiquiri, making it a versatile and well-rounded rum.

MRP: Rs 1,575/-

Cuba Libre

Ingredients:

50 ml of Viva El Ron

120 ml of cola

15 ml of freshly squeezed lime juice

Ice cubes

Lime wedge, for garnish

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

Measure and pour 50 ml of light rum into the glass.

Squeeze the juice of half a lime to obtain approximately 15 ml of lime juice.

Add it to the glass. Slowly pour 120 ml of cola into the glass.

Gently stir the ingredients together using a cocktail stirrer or a long spoon.

Be careful not to disturb the carbonation too much.

Garnish the glass with a lime wedge by sliding it onto the rim.

ASHANTI SPICED RUM:

Ashanti Spiced Rum is a premium rum blending Caribbean tradition and exotic flavours, with a rich, aromatic profile. Its infusion of warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla creates a harmonious blend, transporting the palate to sun-kissed beaches. Ashanti Spiced Red is a spiced rum made from Guatemalan rum, African hibiscus flower, and Indian ginger, giving it a unique taste and coppery colors. It pairs well with Cola, Ginger ale, fruit juice, and soda or in classic fruity cocktails.

MRP: Rs 4,625/-

Ashanti Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

60 ml Ashanti Spiced Rum

5 ml simple syrup

2 dashes Spice Route Bitters

Orange peel (for garnish)

Method:

In an Old Fashioned glass, muddle the orange peel and simple syrup.

Add the Ashanti Spiced Rum and bitters.

Fill the glass with ice cubes and stir gently until chilled.

Garnish with an orange peel twist.

BUSH RUM MANGO:

Bush Rum Mango is a tropical rum with luscious flavours, bursting with the essence of ripe mangoes. This Caribbean-inspired rum is a refreshing escape to paradise, with a smooth texture and harmonious blend of sweet and tangy notes. It can be enjoyed neat, mixed into cocktails, or used as a base for fruity concoctions. Distilled ripe mangoes, it is blended with Bush Rum Original Spiced for a real taste and tang. Enjoy this tropical experience with cola or in a Daiquiri.

MRP: Rs 5,150/-

Mango Daiquiri

Ingredients:

60 ml Bush Rum Mango

30 ml fresh lime juice

15 ml simple syrup

1 cup frozen mango chunks

Lime wheel (for garnish)

Method:

Add frozen mango chunks, Bush Rum Mango, lime juice, and simple syrup to a blender.

Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with a lime wheel.

Sip and savor the tropical flavors.

BUSH RUM TROPICAL CITRUS:

Bush Rum Tropical Citrus is a tropical rum that combines the tangy sweetness of citrus fruits with the smooth richness of premium rum. It offers a tropical experience, with a captivating aroma and invigorating taste. This spiced rum is perfect for mixing or sipping neat with ice, and is perfect served with lemonade, ice, and a wedge of citrus fruit. It pairs well with Cola, Ginger ale, fruit juice, and soda for a classic fruity cocktail.

MRP: Rs 5,150/-

Citrus Rum Punch

Ingredients:

90 ml Bush Rum Tropical Citrus

45 ml orange juice

45 ml pineapple juice

15 ml lime juice

15 ml grenadine syrup

Orange slice and cherry for garnish

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.

Garnish with an orange slice and cherry.

Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the vast pool of rum mixology, treat yourself by indulging in some vibrant experimentation with the diverse flavours of rum. To get you started with the classics, we’ve compiled a list of five delicious and easy-to-make rum cocktails that will let you unwind, and enjoy the relaxed vibes of sun-soaked beaches and late night tiki bars.

Hotel Nacional

Ingredients:

60ml BACARDI RESERVA OCHO RUM

22.5ml Pineapple Juice

7.5ml Lime Juice

7.5ml Simple Syrup

15ml Apricot Liqueur

Method:

Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice

Shake vigorously

Fine strain into a coupe glass

Garnish with a pineapple leave or a lime wheel

Frozen Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

37.5ml Coconut Water

37.5ml Pineapple Juice

1 Cup Ice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender

Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms

Serve in a highball glass

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag

Classic Rum Punch

Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ AÑEJO CUATRO

15ml Lime Juice

30ml Sugar Syrup

60ml Chilled Water

2 Dashes Angostura Bitter

Method:

Pour the rum, lime juice, bitters, and syrup into a mixing container

Mix and strain into a highball glass

Add the chilled water and stir

Garnish with an orange wheel and a cherry. (IANS)