Riddhi Kumar Unveiled as Anitha in Prabhas-Starrer ‘The Raja Saab’

Hyderabad–The makers of director Maruthi’s much-anticipated horror thriller The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead, on Wednesday unveiled the first look of actress Riddhi Kumar from the film, revealing that she plays a character named Anitha.

Sharing the poster on social media, production house People Media Factory introduced the character with the caption: “Meet ANITHA from the world of #TheRajaSaab. A presence you naturally gravitate towards.” The reveal has further heightened anticipation surrounding the film, which has already generated strong buzz among fans and film buffs.

Interest in The Raja Saab surged after the release of its gripping trailer earlier, which offered a glimpse into a spooky yet entertaining world blending horror, humour, romance and action. The trailer opens with Prabhas being hypnotised by an expert to unlock memories of his past. As he journeys back in time, he senses the presence of a mysterious creature lurking in the darkness, abruptly snapping out of his trance.

While the horror elements send chills down the spine, the trailer also packs in humour. In one sequence, a spirit prepares to confront Prabhas, who casually welcomes it as his grandfather and offers to introduce it to others. When a baffled VTV Ganesh questions the idea, Prabhas quips, “Then, what are you waiting for? Run!”

The trailer further hints at high-octane action and layered storytelling. Actor Sanjay Dutt is introduced with a powerful voiceover describing him as an exorcist, hypnotist and psychiatrist who is “playing with our brains.” The final moments showcase a striking transformation of Prabhas into a demon, seated upside down on a throne, declaring with swagger, “I’m the demon,” as he smokes a cigar.

The Raja Saab has created massive expectations as it marks Prabhas’s first full-fledged horror entertainer, placing him in a genre he has not explored before. The film features cinematography by Karthik Palani and music composed by Thaman S.

Alongside Prabhas, the cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, a trio expected to add charm and freshness to the film’s eerie yet colourful narrative.

The Raja Saab is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. (Source: IANS)