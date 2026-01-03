Canada Urged to Act Against Khalistani Extremists, Halt Future ‘Referendum’ Campaigns: Report

- Advertisement -

Ottawa–Extremist Khalistani elements are increasingly using Canada as a base to advance their separatist agenda and fuel tensions with India, a trend that Ottawa must urgently address, a new report has warned. The report argues that Canada should take firm steps to prevent such groups from operating on its soil, noting that other countries would not tolerate extremist diaspora movements that undermine national security and foreign policy interests.

According to a report published by Canada-based news outlet Western Standard, the so-called Khalistan “referendum” organised by the banned terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in Ottawa in November 2025 came at a sensitive diplomatic moment. The event coincided with a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, where discussions were focused on improving bilateral trade ties. The timing, the report said, risked undermining Canada’s broader foreign policy objectives.

“Canada must act to stop a future referendum, but it’s not the one in Alberta or Quebec,” the report stated. It highlighted that SFJ’s referendum campaign had proceeded with little public scrutiny, drawing participation from tens of thousands. According to the report, more than 53,000 Canadian Sikhs from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec voted in Ottawa during the latest phase, with queues reportedly stretching nearly two kilometres.

The report emphasised that Canada is home to one of the largest Sikh diasporas outside India, describing it as a vibrant and diverse community that contributes significantly to Canadian society across politics, business, the arts and civic life. However, it noted that a small but vocal segment openly supports the Khalistani cause, advocating for an independent Sikh state—activities that India views as a direct threat to its sovereignty and a key source of friction in bilateral relations.

While calling for firm action against extremist elements, the report cautioned against targeting the Sikh community as a whole. It urged Canadian security agencies to focus narrowly on extremists while ensuring that law-abiding Sikhs are not subjected to collective suspicion or punishment.

“Sikhs already face prejudice and discrimination because of their distinctive religious identity,” the report noted, adding that no community should be burdened with accusations of “dual loyalty.” Instead, it said, Sikh organisations should work closely with Canadian authorities to isolate and marginalise extremist voices.

The report further argued that Canada should demand greater responsibility from its citizens, including those with roots abroad. It suggested that new citizens must be required to set aside old hatreds and prejudices, warning that failure to do so should carry consequences, including potential revocation of citizenship in extreme cases.

“In the meantime, politicians and security agencies must demand more from diaspora communities and stop any groups organising activities that interfere with national security and foreign policy,” the report said, stressing that such an approach should apply uniformly to all extremist groups, not just Khalistani organisations.

The warning comes amid ongoing strains in India-Canada relations over allegations of extremist activities and the use of Canadian territory for campaigns that New Delhi says threaten its unity and sovereignty. (Source: IANS)