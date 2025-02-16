Renu Gupta to the Rescue of Her Husband’s Company, Angel Investing, and Family Foundation to Help the Underprivileged

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— When trouble hit her husband’s company, GT Solar, and threats of its shutdown grew, Renu Gupta left her promising real estate career and decided to help her husband to turn around tech venture, leading its financial operations during concerning times.

Ms. Gupta managed investors and lenders and navigated the company into a much stronger situation. Her success with GT transformed the proliferation of solar energy across the world. The valuation of GT Global eventually soared to $2.5 billion when the company went public in 2008.

“I also helped my husband with his book,” says Ms. Gupta. In 2023, her husband, Kedar Gupta, published his autobiography entitled “Carving My Destiny: Lessons from My Entrepreneurial Ventures.”

When Guptas had just begun their family, Ms. Gupta had already made her first sacrifice, and shifted her career goals from medicine to accounting. Her strong values and work ethic led her to excel at every step, while keeping her family first.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Gupta will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

Moreover, Ms. Gupta set up a family-run investment arm, RKS Ventures. This venture has invested in many startups, helping young companies in their entrepreneurial adventures. She often leads in evaluating companies and conducting diligence efforts.

She also established the Gupta Family Foundation, engaging her entire family in active philanthropy both locally and globally to promote children’s education and health.

The Gupta family recently financed a kitchen facility at the Boys & Girls Club in Nashua, NH, while also working towards establishing Indian state of Bihar’s first Akshaya Patra Kitchen. The Foundation has long supported other organizations including Pratham and Vision Aid. By now, Gupta Family Foundation supports over 20 non-profit organizations.

Ms. Gupta has thoughtfully nurtured four generations of her family, from parents to grandchildren. She enjoys spending time with her children and their children, as she admiringly watches them grow. She is a good friend to all, and nurtures relationships in her community in simple yet important ways.

Here is a Q/A with Ms. Gupta:

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Renu Gupta: I am heavily involved in helping underprivileged children towards getting them educated. I truly believe that if you give someone an opportunity to have a good education, they will have a better life and will be a good citizen of the society. I also enjoy investing in start-ups with new innovative ideas.

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this organization and what do you do for them?

RG: We support several organizations from providing scholarships, I-pads for young children, I-phones to vision impaired, meals for kids in school or after-school programs. etc. We are currently helping two organizations (Boys and Girls Club of Nashua, NH and Akshaya Patra) to set up large kitchen facilities. We continue to expand our model of pairing education with food security.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

RG: I enjoy cooking Indian and other cuisine as well as traveling abroad with friends.

INE: What is your rare talent—something people don’t know about?

RG: Angel investing in new innovative startups- we have invested in over 35 companies with breakthrough technologies.

INE: Your favorite books?

RG: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

RG: Believe in yourself and take Chances in life.

INE: Who inspires you the most?

RG: Mother Teresa

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

RG: Treat people the way you like to be treated.

INE: Who is the one person you would like to meet and why?

RG: Michelle Obama. She is intelligent and very inspiring woman. She balanced her role as a public figure with giving full commitment to her family. She inspired millions with their education, healthcare and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness.

INE: If you have to pick one, which one will you choose: Love or trust and why?

RG: Of course, trust. It is the basis for a true love.