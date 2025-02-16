Dr. Pragya Dang on How Early Breast Cancer Screening Saves Lives: With 99 Percent Survival Rate

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– Dr. Pragya Dang, MD, the Section Chief of Breast Imaging at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, is driven by spreading awareness of breast cancer screening and saving lives. Her professional interests include appropriate utilization of breast imaging modalities in early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.

A breast cancer leader in both the local community as well as nationally, Dr. Dang is passionate about raising awareness on breast cancer, educating and empowering women about breast cancer facts including knowing their risk for developing breast cancer, making healthy lifestyle choices, and the benefits of breast cancer screening.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Dr. Dang says that early breast screening saves lives: with 99 percent survival rate.

On March 8, 2025, Dr. Dang will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

Dr. Dang completed her Diagnostic Radiology residency at MGH, Harvard Medical School, including a focused year of training in Breast Imaging. She also served as Chief Resident during her residency.

She has been practicing as a dedicated breast imaging radiologist since 2014. She started as faculty at MGH, then moved to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and eventually joined as the Chief of Breast Radiology at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in 2019, staying within MGB. In her role as a section chief, she built a department of fellowship-trained subspecialty breast imagers, and runs a successful, high quality, and efficient practice. Her focus has been to improve timeliness and quality of care and reduce variability in practice. Her clinical practice involves interpreting mammograms, ultrasounds, breast MRI and performing image-guided breast procedures.

She has served on both local and national breast imaging committees and is a member of the Society of Breast Imaging/American College of Radiology screening leadership group. Dr. Dang’s professional interests include appropriate utilization of breast imaging modalities in early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.