Rare 9th century sculpture recovered from river in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar– An ancient sculpture of 9th century was recovered on Wednesday in J&K’s Pulwama district, police said.

The sculpture was recovered from the bed of river Jhelum in Kakapora area of Pulwama, police sources said.

“Some labourers were extracting sand in river Jhelum in Kakapora area of Pulwama when they found the ancient sculpture in the river. After recovering the sculpture, the labourers contacted the local police. Police took the sculpture into its possession.

“The sculpture is of green and black stone. It was later handed over to the Archives, Archaeology and Museum Department,” a source said.

An official of the department said the sculpture is a three-headed Vaishno which is unique of the 9th century.

“It is rare and highly decorative though a few of the sculpture’s parts are missing,” the official added. (IANS)