5 reasons to choose Seychelles for the summer

New Delhi– Summer is synonymous with beach fun, and Seychelles is every beach lover’s dream vacation destination. Summer activities for visitors include lounging on pristine beaches, participating in outdoor adventures such as hikes and treks, island excursions, and sailing. Travellers who would rather avoid the sun than bask in it can indulge in world-class wellness at spas and luxurious hotels that provide relaxation with a breathtaking view.

Pure shores

The beaches of Seychelles draw visitors from all over the world. Whether seeking lively or secluded beaches, long never-ending stretches of sand or tiny half-moon patches fringed by trademark boulders, visitors are sure to find their signature style of beach.

Did you know that the typical summer vacation months in India, April and May, coincide with one of the best times to visit Seychelles? Travelers can expect especially calm waters at this point.

Island hopping

Seychelles is a 115-island archipelago. Even on a long vacation, you will struggle to cover all of them. Excursions by boat can introduce you to the refreshingly unique landscape that can be found on various islands.

Seychelles has something for everyone, whether you want to wander through bustling markets, take enviable photos around colonial-style mansions, or explore coastal mangrove forests and unspoiled nature reserves. Nature lovers will thrive in this reincarnated Eden, which is home to over fifty endemic plants and trees, including the rare coco de mer palm.

People all over the world have rediscovered their love of the great outdoors in the last two years, and there is no better place to get your fix. Take a leisurely stroll along a nature trail or put yourself to the test by ascending a steep mountain path. Indulge in bird-watching or simply enjoy the sensation of life slowing down as you take a deep breath in nature’s lap.

Weather Window

Some visitors enjoy the overall summer vibe, the vibrant colours that everything takes on in the brilliant sunlight, and, of course, the fact that children are off from school, but would rather enjoy a pristine beach from the comfort of a restaurant, spa, yacht, or hotel room with a view. Spend the day relaxing in your luxurious hotel room, which offers 360-degree views of azure waters and powder-white beaches lined with palm trees. Step outside to savour sumptuous Creole cuisine. On a sheltered boat ride, you can get a dose of both vitamin sea and adrenaline. Relax in a relaxing spa session and let your stress melt away. Whatever you do, ocean views are almost always present.

The last two years have made everyone more conscious of their personal space than ever before. Seychelles is an exclusive holiday destination with a very small population, allowing visitors to enjoy just the right level of seclusion and ease. (IANS)