Rajnath Singh, US War Secretary Hegseth sign 10-year defense framework to boost strategic partnership

KUALA LUMPUR — India and the United States have signed a landmark 10-year “Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership,” marking a significant milestone in the deepening of bilateral defense cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed Friday by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur, held on the sidelines of the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which begins November 1.

“Had a fruitful meeting with my U.S. counterpart Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur. We signed the 10 years ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.’ This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership,” Singh posted on X after the meeting.

He added that the framework “will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-U.S. defense relationship,” describing it as “a signal of our growing strategic convergence” that will define the next decade of cooperation. Singh also underscored that defense ties will continue to serve as a “major pillar” of the bilateral relationship, calling the partnership vital for maintaining a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Echoing the sentiment, Hegseth wrote on X, “I just met with Rajnath Singh to sign a 10-year US-India Defence Framework. This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We’re enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger.”

Singh arrived in Malaysia on Thursday for a two-day visit to participate in the ADMM-Plus. He was received at Subang Airbase by India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy.

The 12th ADMM-Plus brings together defense ministers and representatives from ASEAN nations and eight dialogue partners, including India, the U.S., China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Singh is expected to address the forum on the theme “Reflection on 15 Years of ADMM-Plus and Charting the Way Forward,” and will also hold bilateral discussions with other defense leaders. (Source: IANS)