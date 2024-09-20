Rahul Gandhi meets family of injured man from Haryana he met during US tour

- Advertisement -

Chandigarh– In a surprise visit to election-bound Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached a nondescript village in Karnal district to meet the family of an injured man who has been hospitalised in the US for the last one year.

In the just-concluded visit to the US, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi met the man, Amit Kumar, who belongs to Ghogripur village of Karnal.

During his meeting the Congress MP promised Amit Kumar that he would go to his home in Haryana and meet his family.

Fulfilling his promise, LoP Rahul Gandhi landed at Amit Kumar’s home at 6 A.M. on Friday, and met his mother, Birmati, and father Bir Singh.

While the Congress leader was at their house, Amit’s mother made a video call to him in the US.

After spending nearly one-and-a-half-hour with the family, Rahul Gandhi met locals and listened to their problems.

Later, Amit Kumar’s mother Birmati told the media, “Rahul Gandhi said that he met Amit in the US and promised that he would meet his family members in India. At 6 A.M., Rahul Gandhi came here, we were unaware that he was going to come to meet us.

“He listened to the entire story and said that he would provide some help. He said Amit’s condition was not good as he met with an accident there.”

According to the information, Rahul Gandhi got ‘desi ghee’ and ‘churma’ packed from Amit’s house and took it with him.

Only a few officials were aware of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the house in Haryana. Even his party leaders were not aware of the visit.

Locals have shared their photos with the Congress leader on social media that have gone viral.

When contacted, senior local Congress leaders said there was no information about Rahul Gandhi’s visit and they came to know only after he left the village. (IANS)