Poor Air Quality May Damage Joints, Trigger Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, Say Experts

NEW DELHI– Poor air quality is doing more than harming the lungs — it may also be attacking joints and triggering severe forms of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), medical experts warned on Thursday.

Rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic autoimmune disorder, occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues, especially the joints, causing pain, swelling, stiffness, and long-term disability. While traditionally linked to genetics and immune dysfunction, doctors are now increasingly associating the disease with environmental triggers such as air pollution.

Recent studies in Europe, China, and India have identified strong correlations between exposure to PM2.5 — fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs — and the onset or worsening of autoimmune diseases, including RA.

“We are seeing more cases of rheumatoid arthritis among people living in highly polluted areas who have no family history or genetic predisposition to autoimmune disease,” said Dr. Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at AIIMS, New Delhi. “Pollutants induce inflammatory reactions, exacerbate joint damage, and accelerate disease progression. These toxins trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, causing an overactive immune response. This is a public health emergency we can no longer ignore.”

Dr. Kumar made the remarks at the 40th Annual Conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association (IRACON 2025) held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

Current estimates suggest that rheumatoid arthritis already affects about 1 percent of India’s adult population, but experts fear those numbers could rise sharply as pollution intensifies.

Dr. Pulin Gupta, Professor and Rheumatologist at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said pollution-related cases tend to be more severe than typical ones. “Patients exposed to higher levels of PM2.5 are presenting with aggressive forms of RA that progress faster,” he said. “Reduced green spaces in urban areas make things worse, as people lose natural environmental buffers that can protect against pollutants.”

Multiple studies have linked air pollutants such as PM2.5, nitrogen oxides, and ozone to higher RA risk and worsening symptoms, particularly in genetically vulnerable individuals. Living near congested roads — a constant source of traffic-related emissions — has also been associated with elevated incidence rates.

Experts stressed that autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis are lifelong conditions that can only be managed, not cured. They urged coordinated public health action, including stricter pollution control measures, early screening of at-risk groups, greater awareness, and lifestyle interventions to limit exposure.

They also called for expanding urban green cover, adopting cleaner transport systems, and integrating air-quality management with national health policy to reduce the growing burden of pollution-related autoimmune diseases. (Source: IANS)