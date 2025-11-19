PM Modi to Attend G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Will Also Join IBSA Leaders’ Meeting

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI/JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg from November 21 to 23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. The visit will also include Modi’s participation in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting hosted by South Africa.

According to the MEA, this will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. Modi is expected to present India’s views across the full G20 agenda and speak during all three sessions of the Summit, which will focus on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, global trade, development financing, disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions, food systems, critical minerals, decent work and the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Modi is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with leaders attending the gathering.

The MEA confirmed that Modi will participate in the IBSA Leaders’ Meeting as well, underscoring the importance of the India-Brazil-South Africa partnership in shaping positions on global governance issues.

Ahead of the Summit, South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, praised Modi’s global stature and his leadership on behalf of the Global South. He noted that this will be Modi’s fourth visit to South Africa in less than a decade, reflecting India’s deepening engagement with the continent.

Sooklal highlighted India’s central role under Modi’s leadership in securing the African Union’s admission as a full member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023, a milestone widely celebrated across Africa.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place on November 22 and 23 in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub and largest city. (Source: IANS)