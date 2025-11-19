Bollywood Roundup: Aishwarya Rai, Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Emotional Remembering Her Days as a Bal Vikas Student

Mumbai– Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she attended the centenary celebrations of spiritual leader Shri Sathya Sai Baba. The actress revealed that long before she became a global star, she was a Bal Vikas student — and she still carries those lessons with her.

Speaking at the event, Aishwarya said the guru’s teachings, compassion, and presence “continue to reverberate” in her life. “Once a Bal Vikas student, always a Bal Vikas student,” she said, crediting Baba’s core principles — the “five Ds” — for shaping her values: discipline, dedication, devotion, determination, and discrimination (knowing right from wrong).

Quoting the spiritual leader, she added, “Education should not be for a living, but for life.”

The centenary celebration in Andhra Pradesh drew big names including PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Kriti Sanon Drops a Sweet Birthday Message for Rumored Beau Kabir Bahia

Mumbai– Kriti Sanon just added major fuel to the dating buzz around her and Kabir Bahia with a heart-melting birthday post for the London-educated aviation exec.

The actress shared a cozy throwback pic of the two on Instagram Stories, writing: “Happy Birthday to the one I can be stupid with! May this world never change the good heart you have.” Fans didn’t miss the affection — or the chemistry.

Kabir, son of UK travel tycoon Kuljinder Bahia, is the Managing Director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. Kriti recently admitted on a chat show that her crush “is not from the industry,” and the pair have been spotted together at dinners and even a quiet Diwali at her place.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush — an intense, emotional love story hitting theaters on November 28, 2025.

Karisma Kapoor Brings ’90s Nostalgia to Indian Idol 16

Mumbai– Get ready for a full-on nostalgia blast — Karisma Kapoor is stepping onto the Indian Idol 16 stage for a special “Heroine No. 1” episode, and the ’90s vibes are about to hit hard.

The Bollywood icon said she’s thrilled to join the show’s “Yaadon Ki Playlist” theme. “It feels like opening a treasure box of memories from the ’90s,” she shared, adding that the era’s songs “shaped an entire generation.”

Contestants will be belting out classics like Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera and Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha, a perfect tribute to Karisma’s reign as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars — especially in her legendary pairing with Govinda.

Karisma is also set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming special Dining With the Kapoors, premiering November 21. The trailer teases a lively family feast filled with jokes, teasing, food obsession, and even a moment where Karisma blurts out something she instantly regrets and begs the camera crew to stop filming.

Looks like Karisma is serving both nostalgia and family chaos this month.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Juhi Chawla Is the Secret Behind Her Perfect Curls

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra just dropped a sweet and stylish shoutout to the queen of ’90s curls — Juhi Chawla.

Sharing a glam Instagram story, Priyanka flaunted her bouncy curls and credited her inspiration: “Juhi Chawla is the forever inspiration,” she wrote, tagging her hairstylist. To drive it home, her stylist even reposted the clip with Juhi’s iconic Darr track “Tu Mere Saamne.”

Juhi’s famously luscious curls were a sensation in the ’90s, setting her apart in an era when most actresses stuck to straight or wavy looks. Films like Darr, Ishq, and songs such as “Jaadu Teri Nazar” made her ringlet-rich style iconic — and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Priyanka, currently in India for the launch of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic Varanasi, seems to be carrying that same curly magic into her next big film, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Madhuri Dixit’s Fierce First Look in ‘Mrs. Deshpande’ Stuns Fans

Mumbai– Madhuri Dixit is ditching the glam and stepping into one of the boldest roles of her career. The superstar’s first look from her upcoming OTT thriller Mrs. Deshpande has dropped — and it’s nothing like the Madhuri audiences have known for decades.

The teaser shows her stripping off her makeup and jewelry before revealing a stark, no-makeup look. The next shot? Madhuri in a jail uniform, giving a chilling smirk from behind bars. The raw, gritty transformation has already sparked major buzz.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, Mrs. Deshpande promises a Madhuri avatar that is “powerfully real” and unlike anything she’s done before.

The actress recently wrapped a USA tour, where she shared personal stories with fans and danced to her iconic hits. She even squeezed in a serene vacation, posting a peaceful lakeside stroll with the caption: “Ye waadiyan, this silence, and a moment just to be.”

Madhuri, who debuted with Abodh in 1984 and ruled Bollywood through the ’80s and ’90s, was last seen in the 2022 OTT film Majaa Ma.