Piyush Goyal Urges Exporters to Take Long-Term View on India-US Trade

New Delhi— Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held discussions on Wednesday with Export Promotion Councils and industry bodies in New Delhi amid an evolving global trade environment.

The meeting aimed to assess the challenges and opportunities arising from the dynamic trade landscape and to brief industry representatives on the government’s proactive measures.

“I had a very productive meeting with stakeholders from various Export Promotion Councils and Industry Associations,” Goyal said. “The discussions focused on ongoing negotiations with the United States toward a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).”

He urged exporters to adopt a long-term perspective on India-US trade relations when making commercial decisions. “I assured them that the government is committed to creating a supportive environment that will help them navigate the recent global trade shifts successfully,” he added.

Goyal commended Indian exporters for achieving a record export volume of over $820 billion in fiscal year 2024–25, marking a nearly 6% increase from the previous year. He praised their resilience and dedication in the face of global challenges, including the Red Sea crisis, the Israel-Hamas conflict’s spillover into the Gulf region, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and slow growth in some developed economies.

During the meeting, Goyal reiterated the importance of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and reassured exporters of the government’s support in facilitating international trade.

Representatives from various Export Promotion Councils, spanning a wide range of sectors, shared their insights and concerns about the current global trade environment. They urged the government to implement proactive policies to help the export industry withstand global uncertainties. (Source: IANS)