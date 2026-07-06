Parmish Verma Says ‘Nachi Jaave’ Brings Fresh Energy for Today’s Youth

Mumbai– Singer and actor Parmish Verma has opened up about his new party anthem “Nachi Jaave,” saying the track is designed to lift listeners’ mood and get them moving.

Verma has teamed up with Paradox for the upbeat number. “Nachi Jaave has the kind of energy that instantly lifts your mood and makes you want to move. Working with Paradox was a fantastic experience because we both wanted to create something fresh. I hope audiences enjoy dancing to this song as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life,” Verma said in a statement.

Paradox said the song celebrates the confidence and energy that music brings. “Nachi Jaave is all about celebrating the energy, confidence and vibe that music naturally brings. We wanted to create a track that people don’t just listen to, they feel it, dance to it and make it a part of their celebrations,” he said.

“Writing, composing and performing this song has been an incredible journey, and collaborating with Parmish Paaji made it even more special. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoying this song,” Paradox added.

Kumar S. Taurani, managing director of Tips Industries Limited, said the company is always looking for fresh and breakthrough content.

“Music has always been at the heart of what we do at Tips Music. We are always on a lookout for fresh and breakthrough content, with ‘Nachi Jaave’ and combination of Paradox & Parmish we believe to have captured the same intent in spirit. The track has lots of energy, dance, is fresh, contemporary and full of upbeat music. We believe it will strike a chord with audiences everywhere,” Taurani said.

Written and composed by Paradox and Laddi Chahal, “Nachi Jaave” features catchy, hook-driven lyrics with a modern sound. The song is streaming on all major platforms and YouTube.

Verma is widely known for his work in the Punjabi music and film industry. He began his career as a music video director before moving into singing and later made his acting debut with the film “Rocky Mental.” (Source: IANS)