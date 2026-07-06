‘Kar Le Shaadi’ Song From ‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’ Features Playful Father-Daughter Banter

Mumbai– The new song “Kar Le Shaadi” from the upcoming film “Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi” features a playful conversation between a father and daughter.

The video stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Khushali Kumar, with Manjrekar playing a doting father who humorously tries to convince his daughter to embrace marriage. The song’s catchy hook line, “Kar le shaadi, na samajh isko barbaadi,” reflects the lighthearted tone of the film.

The track is sung by Jazim Sharma, Deepali Sathe and Rimi Dhar. Jazim Sharma composed the music, while J.P. Gangwar wrote the lyrics. With upbeat music and playful visuals, the song captures the family-entertainer spirit of the film.

Producer Akashaditya Lama said “Kar Le Shaadi” was created to leave audiences smiling. “‘Kar Le Shaadi’ is meant to leave audiences smiling. It’s a playful conversation between a father and daughter, wrapped in humour, music and catchy lyrics that everyone can hum along to. The phrase ‘Kar le shaadi, na samajh isko barbaadi’ perfectly captures the film’s light-hearted spirit,” Lama said.

“Mahesh sir and Khushali have brought so much warmth and comic timing to the song, making it one of my favourite moments from the film,” he added.

“Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi” is produced by Siddharth Banerjee, Akashaditya Lama and Vikas Aggarwal. The film also stars Piyush Mishra and is being billed as a family entertainer filled with laughter, emotion and unexpected twists.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 24, 2026. (Source: IANS)